FC Dallas U19 Emanuel Martinez, more commonly known as Manny Martinez here in Dallas, was recently selected for the Honduras U20s for a series of friendlies in California.

The Honduras U20s played against LAFC’s Academy, Chivas’ U20s (twice), Force SC, and San Francisco Elite Academy.

Martinez, a striker or mid, is a 2004 and is one of the older players on the U19s. He graduates high school this coming summer.

FCD U19 Manny Martinez playing for the Honduras U20s, November 2022.

Martinez also scored this PK in the MLS Next Playoffs.

This FC Dallas academy player had one of the coldest penalties you’ll ever see 🥶



(via @FCDallas) pic.twitter.com/UvyZiejx8m — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 27, 2022