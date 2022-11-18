Cortellessa and Outman called into US U16s for Football Federations Cup

FC Dallas defender Michael Cortellessa and midfielder/winger Bryce Outman have been called into the US U16 team for the Football Federations Cup U-16 in Ablir, Spain from Nov. 16-28. New US U16 head coach Michael Nsien leads the US against Spain in the opening match on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The U16 MYNT will play two placement games against a tournament field that also features Belgium, England, Japan, Germany, Mexico, and Wales.

U-16 MYNT ROSTER BY POSITION

(CLUB; HOMETOWN)

GOALKEEPERS (2): Zackory Campagnolo (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.), Mohammed Shour (Seattle Sounders FC; Seattle, Wash.)

DEFENDERS (6): Nichola Almeida (Inter Miami CF; Boynton Beach, Fla.), Michael Cortellessa (FC Dallas; Prosper, Texas), Peyton Miller (New England Revolution; Unionville, Conn.), James Nyandjo (Charlotte FC; Huntersville, N.C.), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union; Woodlyn, Pa.), Jeremiah White (Philadelphia Union; Elkins Park, Pa.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Santiago Morales (Inter Miami CF; Weston, Fla.), Zachary Mastrodimos (Philadelphia Union; Exton, Pa.), Bryce Outman (FC Dallas; Fairview, Texas), Ervin Torres (Austin FC; Austin, Texas), Blake Willey (Sacramento Republic FC; Sacramento, Calif.), Nathan Worth (New York Red Bulls; Chester, N.J.)

FORWARDS (6): Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Montrell Culbreath (Kaiserslautern/GER; Bruchmühlbach-Miesau, Germany), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Eagle Mountain, Utah), Ruben Ramos Jr. (LA Galaxy; La Puente, Calif.), Noah Santos (Portland Timbers; Vancouver, Wash.), Gavin Turner (D.C. United; Fairfax, Va.)

SCHEDULE – FOOTBALL FEDERATIONS CUP U-16

Wednesday, Nov. 23

A1: Spain vs. USA – 11 a.m. local / 5 a.m. ET – La Nucía Estadi Olímpic

B1: Japan vs. Wales – 6 p.m. local / 12 p.m. ET – La Nucía Camilo Cano

C1: Belgium vs. England – 4 p.m. local / 10 a.m. – Benidorm (Guillermo Amor)

D1: Mexico vs. Germany – 11 a.m. local / 5 a.m. ET – Alfax (Estadio Municipal Pau Gasol)



Friday, Nov. 25

E1: Winner A1 vs. Winner B1 – TBA

F1: Winner C1 vs. Winner D1 – TBA

G1: Loser A1 vs. Loser B1 – TBA

H1: Loser C1 vs. Loser D1 – TBA



Sunday, Nov. 27

7th/8th Place: Loser G1 vs. Loser H1 – TBA

5th/6th Place: Winner G1 vs. Winner H1 – TBA

3rd/4th Place: Loser E1 vs. Loser F1 – TBA

Championship: Winner E1 vs. Winner F1 – TBA



The tournament matches will not be live-streamed but will be posted on the tournament organizer’s YouTube channel post-game.

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Bryce Outman leaps to bring down a long pass in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Orlando City SC on June 28, 2022 at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)