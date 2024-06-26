Texas Outlaws back in “good standing” with MASL

Just a week ago, the Texas Outlaws looked to be in big trouble with all their players being declared restricted free agents by the MASL.

Now, according to a letter circulating on social media to Outlaws players from the league, after meetings between the MASL commissioner and the league members, the Outlaws have been declared in “good standing” with the “default” solved.

Edit: we have verified the authenticity of this letter.

All Outlaws contracts are seemingly restored and player rights previously voided are reinstated.

In the end, perhaps much ado about nothing. Hopefully, the players have received proper compensation and housing reimbursement.

MASL letter announcing the Texas Outlaws return to “good standing.”