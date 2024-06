It’s a little unusual, but MLS Next Pro has midseason awards and North Texas SC goalkeeper Michael Collodi has been named MLS NEXT Pro’s Best Goalkeeper.

Collodi – who is 23 and played at Columbia – has played in 12 with 34 saves, a 75.6% save percentage, and a league-low 11 goals against. He was GK of the Month for May.

The Plano, Texas native played for the FC Dallas Academy from 2015-19.

Michael Collodi makes a save in the “kicks from the spot” versus Austin FC II. (courtesy North Texas SC)