The United States Men’s National Team knocked off Bolivia 2-0 in their opening match of the 2024 Copa America at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. Matt Visinsky was there to grab us some pic. Enjoy.

Folarin Balogun hurdles a sliding defender against Bolivia in Copa American 2024 play at AT&T Stadium, June 23, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Chris Richards pass out of the back against Bolivia in Copa American 2024 play at AT&T Stadium, June 23, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Christian Pulisic cuts upfield against Bolivia in Copa American 2024 play at AT&T Stadium, June 23, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Tim Weah drives forward against Bolivia in Copa American 2024 play at AT&T Stadium, June 23, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Weston McKennie looks for a gap against Bolivia in Copa American 2024 play at AT&T Stadium, June 23, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Folarin Balogun shoots and scores against Bolivia in Copa American 2024 play at AT&T Stadium, June 23, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Geo Reyna crosses against Bolivia in Copa American 2024 play at AT&T Stadium, June 23, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Christian Pulisic gets past a sliding defender against Bolivia in Copa American 2024 play at AT&T Stadium, June 23, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Weston McKennie pleads for mercy but gets a yellow card anyway against Bolivia in Copa American 2024 play at AT&T Stadium, June 23, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Christian Pulisic celebrates his goal against Bolivia in Copa American 2024 play at AT&T Stadium, June 23, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ricardo “El Tren” Pepi shoots for goal against Bolivia in Copa American 2024 play at AT&T Stadium, June 23, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Folarin Balogun goes for the behind the leg pass against Bolivia in Copa American 2024 play at AT&T Stadium, June 23, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)