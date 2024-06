According to a post on Instagram by Outlaws keeper “Pollo” Cortes, the Texas Outlaws (formally Mesquite Outlaws) committed a violation of league policy on June 14th that resulted in all player contracts being voided.

As a consequence, the MASL froze the contracts and have now declared all Outlaws players to be restricted free agents.

A letter from the MASL to Outlaws players posted to Instagram.