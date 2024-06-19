FC Dallas vs Minnesota – game info and lineup prediction

What again? Didn’t they just play?

Oh right. That’s the game against the Loons while they were missing 14 players that got Nico Estevez fired.

12th in the West FC Dallas (17 points, 4-8-5) hosts the Loons of 4th in the West Minnesota United (29 points, 8-4-5), game time 7:30 pm at Toyota Stadium. The Loons are still depleted, but less so than before.

It’s FC Dallas’ Juneteenth celebration. It’s also $1 hotdog night. So enjoy.

Broadcast Info

TV: All MLS games are free today on AppleTV and MLS Season Pass.

Apple TV English: Mark Followill, Shep Messing

Apple TV Spanish: Raul Guzman, Carlos Ruiz

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk, Mark Dodd, and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 7 pm with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Jimmy Venegas.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Geovane Jesus (knee)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)

OUT: Alan Velasco (knee)

Minnesota United

OUT: Devin Padelford (Concussion)

OUT: Hugo Bacharach (Knee)

OUT: Teemu Pukki (Knee)

OUT: Alejandro Bran (Costa Rica)

OUT: Carlos Harvey (Panama)

OUT: Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada)

OUT: Dayne St. Clair (Canada)

OUT: Ethan Bristow (loan – Stockport County)

OUT: Mikael Marqués (loan – Västerås SK)

OUT: Derek Dodson (loan – Birmingham Legion)

Discipline Report

Suspended

Moses Nyeman (MIN) – red card.

Suspended on Next Yellow

DAL: Liam Fraser, Paul Arriola, Sebas Ibeagha, Asier Illarramendi

MIN: Wil Trapp

Minnesota Short-Term Signings

With that many bodies out Minnesota signed three of their MLS Next Pro players to short-term contracts for this game: midfielders Kage Romanshyn Jr. & Molik Jesse Khan and defender Finn McRobb.

FCD Lineup Prediction

I was expecting Interim Coach Peter Luccin to immediately swap to four at the back and was surprised he didn’t against St Louis. Word around the water cooler is he wants to change but we’re getting a lot of “no time to implement it” narrative from FCD peeps.

If that’s true, then expect more 3-4-2-1.

You see, since the last game, there has been a recovery day and a walkthrough day. And before this weekend there will be a recovery day and a walkthrough. So if we buy the “no time” narrative last game, then don’t expect a back four until the FC Cincinnati game on the 29th.

So I’m gonna keep predicting 3-4-3 until proven otherwise.

A little rotation might be in order, particularly at wingback where they are finally getting up and down as they should. Could Sam Junqua spell Marco Farfan? Is Ema Twumasi good to rotate in for Paul Arriola? Coach Luccin mentioned Tsiki Ntsabeleng like 300 times in the last game’s press conference so I’m putting him in for the tired-looking Patrickson Delgado.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Minnesota United, June 19, 2024.

Or leave those three in.

“They’re [FC Dallas] in a difficult position. They’ve obviously been beneficiaries of what is almost guaranteed post managerial change bounce. We would hope that wouldn’t extend into our game, but of course anytime there is a change of staff, typically that brings new energy, new ideas, and a freshness. They didn’t play in a distinctly different way to a way in which they played against us, despite having changed the manager. Their coach has spoken pretty openly about that being the case. I wouldn’t expect anything all that different from when we played them aside from maybe a renewed energy and a group that’s maybe looking at a situation a little bit differently.” Loons Head Coach Eric Ramsay on facing Dallas again after just two weeks

And if it is a 4, I predict Luccin will drop Sebas Ibeagha to add Bernie Kamungo.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Bernard Kamungo

Paul Arriola

Marco Farfan

Patrickson Delgado

Carl Sainte

Liam Fraser

Dante Sealy

Logan Farrington

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS Kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Minnesota United, June 19, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Sergii Demianchuk

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Jeffrey, Greeson

4TH OFFICIAL: Joe Dickerson

VAR: David Barrie, Robert Schaap

More Game Info

FCD record: 4-8-5 (17 points, 12th in West)

4-8-5 (17 points, 12th in West) MIN record : 8-4-5 (29 points, 4th in West)

: 8-4-5 (29 points, 4th in West) FCD vs. MIN all-time : 6-7-4 (22 goals scored, 21 goals conceded)

: 6-7-4 (22 goals scored, 21 goals conceded) FCD vs. MIN home: 4-2-2 (14 goals scored, 8 goals conceded)

FC Dallas is 2-6-0 in games decided by one goal.

FCD is 1-7-2 when conceding first.

Dallas has scored 14 goals in the past ten games.

Dallas has 0 goals scored by substitutes.

FC Dallas has only faced 11 shots from counterattacks – only Los Angeles Football Club has defended better in this area.

FC Dallas has taken fewer shots from counterattacks (8) than any other MLS team.

Only two MLS teams have fewer crosses from open play than FC Dallas (109).

[How is that even possible??]

Petar Musa ranks 29th across MLS in xG (5.64) and the highest on FC Dallas.

Maarten Paes ranks second overall in MLS in saves made with 76.

[He’s amazing, but that’s actually bad.]

Hassani Dotson has started in 99 MLS matches in his career.

The Loons attempted just five shots in their defeat at Seattle on Saturday, failing to get any of them on target.

FC Dallas snapped a five-match winless run (D3 L2) with a 2-0 victory over St. Louis City SC on Saturday.

Robin Lod has 29 goals across all MNUFC competitions, making him the all-time leading goal scorer for MNUFC (all competitions).