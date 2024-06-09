Nico Estevez out at FC Dallas

FC Dallas has today announced the departure of Nico Estevez as Head Coach.

“It is always a difficult decision to part ways with your head coach. A great deal of thought and deliberation went into this move as it is still early in the season. We believe a coaching change is in the best interest of the club,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “I want to thank Nico for everything he has done for the club, including some great playoff memories.”

Estevez was named to his first top flight head coaching role in December 2021, joining from an assistant coaching role with the US Men’s National Team. Estevez had previous MLS experience with another of Gregg Berhalter’s stops in Columbus.

The Valencia native oversaw the biggest year-on-year improvement in franchise history in his first season in charge. FC Dallas finished on 53 points, some 20 points and 16 places higher than in 2021. Another playoff campaign followed in 2023, but the Burn currently sits 27th overall following a point against a Minnesota United team missing twelve players.

Peter Luccin has been appointed as interim coach. The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder joined FC Dallas ahead of the 2013 season. A torn ACL cut short the Frenchman’s FC Dallas career as the team declined his contract option at the end of 2014.

Luccin began his coaching career in the FC Dallas Academy, taking charge initially with the under-12s in 2016. Hired by then-Academy Director Luchi Gonzalez, Luccin was named to Gonzalez’s first team staff in 2019.

“Peter Luccin has been a part of this club at all levels – a player, an Academy coach and a first team assistant,” said Hunt. “He knows our players and understands the culture of our club, and we appreciate his willingness to step up and lead during this transition.”

The coaching change comes as FC Dallas looks to avoid an unwanted record. Through 16 games, FCD has 14 points, one more than the 2003 and 2012 seasons saw at the same point.