FC Dallas at Minnesota United – Game info and lineup prediction

12th in the West FC Dallas (13 points, 3-8-4) travels to north to take on the Loons of 3rd in the West Minnesota United (28 points, 8-3-4), kick is set for 7:30 on at Allianz Field.

Finally, it’s game three of the awful three-game road stretch (0-2-0 so far).

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass.

Apple TV English: Tyler Terens, Kyndra de St Aubin

Apple TV Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera, Martin Zuniga

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 7 pm with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Geovane Jesus (knee)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)

OUT: Alan Velasco (knee)

OUT: Ema Twumasi (knee)

OUT: Jimmy Maurer (foot)

OUT: Carl Sainte (Haiti)

OUT: NolanNorris (US U19)

Minnesota United

OUT: Hugo Bacharach (Leg)

OUT: DJ Taylor (Leg)

OUT: Kervin Arriaga (Honduras)

OUT: Alejandro Bran (Costa Rica)

OUT: Carlos Harvey (Panama)

OUT: Robin Lod (Finland)

OUT: Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada)

OUT: Teemu Pukki (Finland)

OUT: Joseph Rosales (Honduras)

OUT: Dayne St. Clair (Canada)

OUT: Zarek Valentin (Puerto Rico

OUT: Ethan Bristow (loan – Stockport County)

OUT: Mikael Marqués (loan – Västerås SK)

OUT: Derek Dodson (loan – Birmingham Legion)

Discipline Report

Suspended

None

Suspended on Next Yellow

DAL: Liam Fraser, Paul Arriola

MIN: None

FCD Lineup Prediction

With Ema Twumasi out, I think Coach Nico Estevez will look to Paul Arriola at right wingback again. Arriola brought some nice offense last time out and Coach Nico doesn’t seem to trust Herbert Endeley‘s defense. That is a viable option though if Arriola is needed up high.

Sebastian Lletget is an X-factor as well. Is he game fit? Could he be a 10 with Delgado deep? Could we see Lletget as the double pivot with Illarra? Both are also viable suggestions.

But I’ll stick with the more obvious trend.

3rd Degree’s Fc Dallas CI prediction at Minnesota United, June 8, 2024.

Bench Prediction

Antonio Carrera

Bernard Kamungo

Sebastian Lletget

Herbert Endeley

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Amet Korca

Dante Sealy

Eugene Ansah

Logan Farrington

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Minnesota United, June 7, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Marcos Deoliveira

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Jeffrey Swartzel

4TH OFFICIAL: Gerald Flores

VAR: Allen Chapman, Mike Kampmeinert

More Game Info

FCD record: 3-8-4 (13 points, 12th in West)

3-8-4 (13 points, 12th in West) MIN record : 8-3-4 (28 points, 3rd in West)

: 8-3-4 (28 points, 3rd in West) FCD vs. MIN all-time : 6-7-3 (21 goals scored, 20 goals conceded)

: 6-7-3 (21 goals scored, 20 goals conceded) FCD vs. MIN away: 2-5-1 (7 goals scored, 12 goals conceded)

FCD is 1-7-1 when conceding first and has won 4 points from losing positions in MLS.

Dallas has scored 11 goals in the past 8 games.

FC Dallas has a record of 0-4-1 when trailing at the half.

Maarten Paes ranks second overall in MLS in saves made with 63. Paes also ranks No. 9 in balls won (32).

Petar Musa ranks 24th across MLS in xG (5.28) and the highest on FC Dallas.

Sam Junqua has covered 101.17 Miles (162.82 Km), the most by an FC Dallas player this season. He ranks 44th across MLS.

Tani Oluwaseyi has three game-winning goals having played in 14 games in the 2024 MLS regular season.

Minnesota United has won five games in one-goal games.