FC Dallas at Minnesota United – Game info and lineup prediction

12th in the West FC Dallas (13 points, 3-8-4) travels to north to take on the Loons of 3rd in the West Minnesota United (28 points, 8-3-4), kick is set for 7:30 on at Allianz Field.
Finally, it’s game three of the awful three-game road stretch (0-2-0 so far).
Broadcast Info
TV: MLS Season Pass.
Apple TV English: Tyler Terens, Kyndra de St Aubin
Apple TV Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera, Martin Zuniga
English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 7 pm with Sam Hale.
Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.
MLS Injury/Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Geovane Jesus (knee)
OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)
OUT: Alan Velasco (knee)
OUT: Ema Twumasi (knee)
OUT: Jimmy Maurer (foot)
OUT: Carl Sainte (Haiti)
OUT: NolanNorris (US U19)
Minnesota United
OUT: Hugo Bacharach (Leg)
OUT: DJ Taylor (Leg)
OUT: Kervin Arriaga (Honduras)
OUT: Alejandro Bran (Costa Rica)
OUT: Carlos Harvey (Panama)
OUT: Robin Lod (Finland)
OUT: Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada)
OUT: Teemu Pukki (Finland)
OUT: Joseph Rosales (Honduras)
OUT: Dayne St. Clair (Canada)
OUT: Zarek Valentin (Puerto Rico
OUT: Ethan Bristow (loan – Stockport County)
OUT: Mikael Marqués (loan – Västerås SK)
OUT: Derek Dodson (loan – Birmingham Legion)
Discipline Report
Suspended
None
Suspended on Next Yellow
DAL: Liam Fraser, Paul Arriola
MIN: None
FCD Lineup Prediction
With Ema Twumasi out, I think Coach Nico Estevez will look to Paul Arriola at right wingback again. Arriola brought some nice offense last time out and Coach Nico doesn’t seem to trust Herbert Endeley‘s defense. That is a viable option though if Arriola is needed up high.
Sebastian Lletget is an X-factor as well. Is he game fit? Could he be a 10 with Delgado deep? Could we see Lletget as the double pivot with Illarra? Both are also viable suggestions.
But I’ll stick with the more obvious trend.
Bench Prediction
Antonio Carrera
Bernard Kamungo
Sebastian Lletget
Herbert Endeley
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Amet Korca
Dante Sealy
Eugene Ansah
Logan Farrington
MLS Kit Assignments
Officials
REFEREE: Marcos Deoliveira
ASSISTANT REFEREES: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Jeffrey Swartzel
4TH OFFICIAL: Gerald Flores
VAR: Allen Chapman, Mike Kampmeinert
More Game Info
- FCD record: 3-8-4 (13 points, 12th in West)
- MIN record: 8-3-4 (28 points, 3rd in West)
- FCD vs. MIN all-time: 6-7-3 (21 goals scored, 20 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. MIN away: 2-5-1 (7 goals scored, 12 goals conceded)
FCD is 1-7-1 when conceding first and has won 4 points from losing positions in MLS.
Dallas has scored 11 goals in the past 8 games.
FC Dallas has a record of 0-4-1 when trailing at the half.
Maarten Paes ranks second overall in MLS in saves made with 63. Paes also ranks No. 9 in balls won (32).
Petar Musa ranks 24th across MLS in xG (5.28) and the highest on FC Dallas.
Sam Junqua has covered 101.17 Miles (162.82 Km), the most by an FC Dallas player this season. He ranks 44th across MLS.
Tani Oluwaseyi has three game-winning goals having played in 14 games in the 2024 MLS regular season.
Minnesota United has won five games in one-goal games.