Dallas Trinity FC has made another signing, BYU forward Rachel McCarthy. In four seasons at BYU, McCarthy scored 16 goals with 16 assists in 79 games but just 25 starts earning her a “super-sub” reputation.

McCarthy played 6 months with ETO FC Győ in Hungry this spring.

The 5’7″ McCarthy has played for Indy Eleven in the USL W-League in 2022.

Rachel McCarthy with EOT FC in 2024.