Fort Worth Vaqueros qualify for 2020 US Open Cup

Fort Worth Vaqueros have qualified for the 2020 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. Despite winning the Lone Star Conference Championship, Vaqueros had to wait longer than their rivals Denton Diablos to learn they were in the Cup due to finishing 3rd in the regular-season standings behind Denton.

Vaqueros and Diablos will both begin 2020 US Open Cup play in Round 1 on March 24-25 along with local amateur side NTX Rayados who played their way into the Cup back in November. Vaqueros and Diablos can not meet in the Cup unless both reach the Final.

🇺🇸 Exciting news, Vaqueros Family! US Soccer Federation confirmed your Vaqueros will play in the 107th Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. An amazing tournament where 🤠 will represent Fort Worth vs best teams in the country, from Amateur to MLS. Stay tuned for more #USOC2020 news in Jan. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/v3DRX4RkA8 — Fort Worth Vaqueros (@FtWorthVaqueros) December 31, 2019

2020 US Open Cup Calendar

March 24-25 First Round (Amateur, NPSL and USL-2 clubs enter)

April 7-9 Second Round (USL-C, USL-1, and NISA enter)

April 21-23 Third Round (First group of MLS teams enter, including FC Dallas)