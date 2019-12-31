Moises Hernandez signs with Antigua GFC

Former FC Dallas Homegrown defender Moises Hernandez has signed with Antigua GFC in Guatemala. FC Dallas declined Hernandez’s contract option back in October.

Hernandez originally signed with FC Dallas out of the Academy back in 2010 as the 4th Homegrown in FCD history.

While in his first stint with FC Dallas (2010-2016), Hernandez played on loan with Comunicaciones, Deportivo Saprissa, and Rayo OKC. After leaving FCD, Hernandez signed full time for Comunicaciones for whom he played in 2017 and 2018. Hernandez rejoined FC Dallas in 2018 but has mostly spent the last two seasons playing on loan with San Antonio FC.

El primer refuerzo Panza Verde para el Clausura 2019-2020: @MoHernandez92, defensa nacional de 27 años proveniente del @SanAntonioFC, que milita en la USL Championship en Estados Unidos.



¡Bienvenido Moisés! 💚 pic.twitter.com/TDkhtSd08a — Antigua GFC (@soyantiguagfc) December 31, 2019

Hernandez, who is a former US U20, has earned 15 senior national team caps for Guatemala. During his 7 seasons with FC Dallas, Hernandez never really cracked the starting lineup consistently making only 24 starts in 31 appearances and left back and center back.

Victor Ulloa 28, Moises Hernandez 29, and Ruben Luna 34 sign with FC Dallas in 2010. (FCD Communications)