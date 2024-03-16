FCD’s Daniel Baran called into Poland U18s

FC Dallas U19 wing/midfielder Daniel Baran has been called into the Poland U18 team for a camp and two games against Cyprus on March 21st and 24th. This is the 2nd Poland camp (that we know of) for Baran.

Baran will likely miss some of the Dallas Cup Group Stage due to the callup.

Baran is, for our money, one of the top FCD U19 talents that remain unsigned to North Texas SC. He’s a class of 2025 so is a bit younger and has another year to go, but we’d like to see him get some time with North Texas SC soon. Baran is about 6’1″ and won the start of season U19 fitness test. He joined FCD from Chicago Sockers last year.

Poland Cyrpus Camp Roster

1. Mateusz Skoczylas (AC Milan)

2. Alex Niziołek (Borussia Dortmund)

3. Daniel Baran (FC Dallas)

4. Dominik Szala (Górnik Zabrze)

5. Aleksander Tobolik (Górnik Zabrze)

6. Miłosz Piekutowski (Jagiellonia Białystok)

7. Karol Borys (KVC Westerlo)

8. Michał Gurgul (Lech Poznań)

9. Cyprian Pchełka (Legia Warszawa)

10. Filip Rejczyk (Legia Warszawa)

11. Maksymilian Schnaucner (PAOK FC)

12. Daniel Mikołajewski (Parma Calcio 1913)

13. Patryk Paryzek (Pogoń Szczecin)

14. Mateusz Tyburczy (SV Zulte Waregem)

15. Eryk Grzywacz (VfL Wolsburg)

16. Jakub Krzyżanowski (Wisła Kraków)

17. Jakub Stępak (Wisła Kraków)

18. Jan Dorożko (Zagłębie Lubin)

19. Igor Orlikowski (Zagłębie Lubin)

20. Marcel Reguła (Zagłębie Lubin)

21. Axel Holewiński (Pogoń Szczecin)

Daniel Baran fires for the back post against Sporting NTX in UPSL play, Oct 23, 2023. (Courtesy Flores Photography & UPSL)