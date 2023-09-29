Daniel Baran of the FC Dallas Academy called into Poland U18 camp

Poland Coach Marcin Włodarski is calling in 37 players over two October training camps to prepare for the World Championships. Poland is set to play Sweden (October 12, 6 p.m. in Opole), Slovakia (October 13, 3:45 p.m. in Rzeszów), and the Czech Republic (October 17, 3 p.m. in Brzeg).

Among the players called up is one of FCD’s newest additions, U19 Daniel Baran. Baran joined FCD this season from Chicago Sockers. A winger or 8, Baran has good size and is very fit allegedly winning the U19 fitness test at the start of the fall season.

Baran will be in the 2nd group of players coming to the Poland U18 camp on October 10 in Jaroslaw.