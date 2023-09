Tessa Arreola of FC Dallas and Abigail Santos of DKSC have been called into the latest camp for the Mexico Women’s U17s. Head Coach Jimena Rojas has called in the players through October 6th for games against Cruz Azul and Toluca.

Tessa Arreloa is a Texas A&M commit who currently plays for FCD Youth ECNL 07.

Abigail Santos plays for DKSC ECNL 07.

These are the players that will be working under HC Jimena Rojas until October 6th. The team will held two prep matches, against Cruz Azul & Toluca.πŸ‡²πŸ‡½βš½οΈ pic.twitter.com/mm42oTRKNT — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) September 29, 2023