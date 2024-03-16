FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps – lineup prediction and game info

9th in the West FC Dallas (1-2-0, 3 points) hosts 5th in the West Vancouver Whitecaps (1-0-1, 4 points) on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium. Game time is 7:30 pm.

Is this a must-win game already? Only 1 win when you have 3 of your first 4 at home wouldn’t be good.

It’s a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with a pregame party on the pitch on Tundra Field 2 (outside Toyota Stadium).

Broadcast Info

TV: Free on Apple TV (It’s a free weekend!)

Apple TV English: Mark Followill and Warren Barton

Apple TV Spanish: Carlos Mauricio Ramirez and Max Cordaro

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Ryan Figert and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 7 pm with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Logan Farrington (knee)

OUT: Asier Illarramendi (adductor)

OUT: Geovane Jesus (right knee)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)

OUT: Alan Velasco (knee)

Vancouver Whitecaps

OUT: Sam Adekugbe (knee)

SUSPENDED: Vanni Sartini (Coach)

FCD Lineup Prediction

FCD ran both a 3-4-3 and a 4-2-3-1 in training and after talking to Coach Nico Estevez about the tactics, I think I will predict the 4-2-3-1.

Left back you can flip a coin between the returning from injury Marco Farfan and Sam Junqua who has been starting at left center back. I will predict Farfan, just to give Junqua a game off.

Liam Fraser vs Patrickson in the double pivot is another choice. Sebastian Lletget will be in the other spot. I’ll go with Patrickson because it’s a home game. That’s a good time to start someone younger.

Everything else seems fairly obvious.

Out on a limb… perhaps Paul Arrila left, Bernie Kamungo right, could be an option? But I’ll stick with Dante Sealy as my prediction.

3rd Degree’s FCD XI Predictions Vs Vancouver Whitecaps on March 16, 2024.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Eugene Ansah

Sam Junqua

Herbert Endeley

Bernard Kamungo

Amet Korca

Omar Gonzalez

Liam Fraser

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps, March 16, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

Yup, white in 3 of 4 games. We’ve only seen the new “primary kit” once.

More Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDS

FCD record: 1-2-0 (3 points, 9th in West)

1-2-0 (3 points, 9th in West) VAN record : 1-0-1 (4 points, 5th in West)

: 1-0-1 (4 points, 5th in West) FCD vs. VAN all-time : 11-9-8 (36 goals scored, 35 goals conceded)

: 11-9-8 (36 goals scored, 35 goals conceded) FCD vs. VAN home: 8-2-3 (22 goals scored, 15 goals conceded)

FC Dallas has conceded first in all three games this year.

Fafa Picault hates Dallas (one of his former teams) and has scored against his former club on four occasions, three times for the Dynamo and once for Nashville. And man does he celebrate hard when he does.

FC Dallas ranks third in passes completed (1596) in MLS and ranks fourth in successful passes completed (85.75%).

The top goal scorer in this series is Blas Perez with four goals scored.

Maarten Paes is tied for third in MLS (Hugo Lloris) with 15 saves. (That’s actually not a good thing.)

In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira) played a total of 375 minutes and made 6 appearances.

The ‘Caps have secured points in five out of their last six visits to Frisco.

3rd Degree the Podcast