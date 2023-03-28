FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07 for the 2023 Dallas Cup U16s

As we continue down the ages, we’re down to the U16s. There’s only one ECNL team for FCD Youth in this bracket even though they field two teams in the Texas Conference. I covered the FCD Academy U16s earlier.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07

Coach: Gabriel Gentile.

Bracket G: Cadence SFC, La Roca T. Waters ECNL, North Miami Maccabi FBS-FC Teal

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07 is currently in 5th Place in the North Division of the Texas Conference of the ECNL with a 7-5-1 record.

2022 Dallas Cup U15 Finalists

Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07

No. Name Pos. 2 Peter Alberigi D 4 Cole Kaipus D 5 Noah Wanzer D 6 Christian Rusenza D 7 Lennon Kindred F 8 Adan Aguillar Aguirre M 10 Andy Alvarenga M 11 Kevin Rus M 12 Kayden Ayala D 13 Erick Lucas GK 14 George Eddy F 15 Ethan Perez D 19 Adan Rajendran F 20 Mateo Gentile F 21 Gino Sasso M 22 Kaden King D 27 Myles Ezidore D 40 Christian Bazaldua F 51 Rolando Placencia M

Dallas Cup 2023 Schedule for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07

Date Time Opponent Location April 3 8 pm North Miami Maccabi FBS-FC Teal MoneyGram 10 April 4 6 pm Cadence SFC Richland College 10 April 5 4 pm La Roca T. Waters ECNL MoneyGram 1

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07 from 2022 (Formally Premier).