FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07 for the 2023 Dallas Cup U16s

As we continue down the ages, we’re down to the U16s. There’s only one ECNL team for FCD Youth in this bracket even though they field two teams in the Texas Conference. I covered the FCD Academy U16s earlier.
FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07
Coach: Gabriel Gentile.
Bracket G: Cadence SFC, La Roca T. Waters ECNL, North Miami Maccabi FBS-FC Teal
FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07 is currently in 5th Place in the North Division of the Texas Conference of the ECNL with a 7-5-1 record.
2022 Dallas Cup U15 Finalists
Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|2
|Peter Alberigi
|D
|4
|Cole Kaipus
|D
|5
|Noah Wanzer
|D
|6
|Christian Rusenza
|D
|7
|Lennon Kindred
|F
|8
|Adan Aguillar Aguirre
|M
|10
|Andy Alvarenga
|M
|11
|Kevin Rus
|M
|12
|Kayden Ayala
|D
|13
|Erick Lucas
|GK
|14
|George Eddy
|F
|15
|Ethan Perez
|D
|19
|Adan Rajendran
|F
|20
|Mateo Gentile
|F
|21
|Gino Sasso
|M
|22
|Kaden King
|D
|27
|Myles Ezidore
|D
|40
|Christian Bazaldua
|F
|51
|Rolando Placencia
|M
Dallas Cup 2023 Schedule for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|April 3
|8 pm
|North Miami Maccabi FBS-FC Teal
|MoneyGram 10
|April 4
|6 pm
|Cadence SFC
|Richland College 10
|April 5
|4 pm
|La Roca T. Waters ECNL
|MoneyGram 1