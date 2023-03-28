Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07 for the 2023 Dallas Cup U16s

As we continue down the ages, we’re down to the U16s. There’s only one ECNL team for FCD Youth in this bracket even though they field two teams in the Texas Conference. I covered the FCD Academy U16s earlier.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07

Coach: Gabriel Gentile.

Bracket G: Cadence SFC, La Roca T. Waters ECNL, North Miami Maccabi FBS-FC Teal

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07 is currently in 5th Place in the North Division of the Texas Conference of the ECNL with a 7-5-1 record.

2022 Dallas Cup U15 Finalists

Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07

No.NamePos.
2Peter AlberigiD
4Cole KaipusD
5Noah WanzerD
6Christian RusenzaD
7Lennon KindredF
8Adan Aguillar AguirreM
10Andy AlvarengaM
11Kevin RusM
12Kayden AyalaD
13Erick LucasGK
14George EddyF
15Ethan PerezD
19Adan RajendranF
20Mateo GentileF
21Gino SassoM
22Kaden KingD
27Myles EzidoreD
40Christian BazalduaF
51Rolando PlacenciaM

Dallas Cup 2023 Schedule for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07

DateTimeOpponentLocation
April 38 pmNorth Miami Maccabi FBS-FC TealMoneyGram 10
April 46 pmCadence SFCRichland College 10
April 54 pmLa Roca T. Waters ECNLMoneyGram 1
07B Premier ECNL
FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07 from 2022 (Formally Premier).

