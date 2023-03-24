FC Dallas Academy U16s for 2023 Dallas Cup

New this year is the FC Dallas U16 Academy team. The newness of this side meant FCD needed to add quite a few players at this level as you will see. But it also means more minutes for everyone.
I really pleased FCD added this team.
FC Dallas Academy U17s
Record: 13-1-3
Coach: Scott James
Bracket B: DKSC 07 ECNL, Futbol Consultants Edson Soto U16, Nevada Rush 2007 Select
2007s.
Who to Watch
Caleb Swann – 2007. For my money the best 2007 in DFW. He was formally a 10 and is now an 8 (free-8) but he plays defense with tenacity and it’s a long-term better fit. Strong Paxton Pomykal vibes here. Joined FCD from Solar this season. He’s often played up with FCD U17s.
Michael Cortellessa – 2007. Can left or right back, or play anywhere on the field really. I joke he’s Ryan Hollinghead 2.0 but the kid is that good. A complete player. US U16. Like Swann, often plays with U17s.
Bryce Outman – 2007. Small but fierce. Bags of skill, dynamic. Can get pushed around but fights through a lot of it. US U16.
Ian Charles – Puerto Rico U17. He’s also played up with FCD U17s. New to FCD this season.
Kaka Scabin – 2007. CB. His move to FCD caught some people by surprise. He’s played in at least one North Texas Sc scrimmage although I think it’s a little too soon to see him there much.
U16 FC Dallas Academy Roster
The U16s mostly wear 1-29 but a few later editions got higher numbers. They are all 2007s so I took that column off this chart.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes.
|1
|Blake Wheeler
|G
|2
|Michael Cortellessa
|LB/W
|Ryan Hollingshead 2.0. US U17
|4
|Myles Nicholes
|CB
|GAM
|5
|Luke Munson
|CB
|New this season from Solar SC.
|7
|Javiier Dolores
|LW
|New from Seattle Sounders.
|8
|Marlon Luccin
|CM
|Peter Luccin’s son.
|9
|Chris Salazar
|F/9
|New this season from Solar SC.
|11
|Juan Mancia
|Wing
|From Dallas Rebels
|12
|Caleb Swann
|8
|New this season from Solar SC.
|14
|Saul Guzman
|CB
|15
|Ian Charles
|6
|Puerto rico U17
|16
|Landon Hickam
|6
|new player
|17
|Bryce Outman
|M/F
|US U17
|18
|Lucas Cavalcante
|F/M
|ECNL DP?
|21
|Jonathan Martinez
|G
|“JoJo”
|22
|Kaden King
|LB
|23
|Neo Che
|W/OB
|Justin’s brother.
|24
|Joshua Torquato
|Wing
|25
|Ian Witis Hughes
|W
|new player
|26
|Jonathan Dozier
|New form IMG.
|27
|Caua “Kaka” Scabin
|RB?
|New from Inter Miami.
|28
|Antonio Zertuche
|6
|29
|Jaidyn Contreras
|New from Houston Dynamo.
|40
|Christian Bazaldua
|Left FCD & returned.
|43
|Judah McCloud
|LB
|From Chicago Fire
|52
|Gino Sasso
|New player
|57
|Niko Montoya
|GK
|New From Cincy
|?
|Daniel Chukwu
|New player
|?
|Curtis Lynch
|G
|New player
FCD U16 Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Field
|Opponent
|April 3
|4 pm
|Richland College 3
|Futbol Consultants Edson Soto U16
|April 4
|6 pm
|Richland College 7
|DKSC 07 ECNL
|April 5
|4 pm
|MoneyGram 7
|Nevada Rush 2007 Select