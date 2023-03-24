Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Academy U16s for 2023 Dallas Cup

New this year is the FC Dallas U16 Academy team. The newness of this side meant FCD needed to add quite a few players at this level as you will see. But it also means more minutes for everyone.

I really pleased FCD added this team.

FC Dallas Academy U17s

Record: 13-1-3

Coach: Scott James

Bracket B: DKSC 07 ECNL, Futbol Consultants Edson Soto U16, Nevada Rush 2007 Select

2007s.

Who to Watch

Caleb Swann – 2007. For my money the best 2007 in DFW. He was formally a 10 and is now an 8 (free-8) but he plays defense with tenacity and it’s a long-term better fit. Strong Paxton Pomykal vibes here. Joined FCD from Solar this season. He’s often played up with FCD U17s.

Michael Cortellessa – 2007. Can left or right back, or play anywhere on the field really. I joke he’s Ryan Hollinghead 2.0 but the kid is that good. A complete player. US U16. Like Swann, often plays with U17s.

Bryce Outman – 2007. Small but fierce. Bags of skill, dynamic. Can get pushed around but fights through a lot of it. US U16.

Ian Charles – Puerto Rico U17. He’s also played up with FCD U17s. New to FCD this season.

Kaka Scabin – 2007. CB. His move to FCD caught some people by surprise. He’s played in at least one North Texas Sc scrimmage although I think it’s a little too soon to see him there much.

U16 FC Dallas Academy Roster

The U16s mostly wear 1-29 but a few later editions got higher numbers. They are all 2007s so I took that column off this chart.

No.NamePos.Notes.
1Blake WheelerG
2Michael CortellessaLB/WRyan Hollingshead 2.0. US U17
4Myles NicholesCBGAM
5Luke MunsonCBNew this season from Solar SC.
7Javiier DoloresLWNew from Seattle Sounders.
8Marlon LuccinCMPeter Luccin’s son.
9Chris SalazarF/9New this season from Solar SC.
11Juan ManciaWingFrom Dallas Rebels
12Caleb Swann8New this season from Solar SC.
14Saul GuzmanCB
15Ian Charles6Puerto rico U17
16Landon Hickam6new player
17Bryce OutmanM/FUS U17
18Lucas CavalcanteF/MECNL DP?
21Jonathan MartinezG“JoJo”
22Kaden KingLB
23Neo CheW/OBJustin’s brother.
24Joshua TorquatoWing
25Ian Witis HughesWnew player
26Jonathan DozierNew form IMG.
27Caua “Kaka” ScabinRB?New from Inter Miami.
28Antonio Zertuche6
29Jaidyn ContrerasNew from Houston Dynamo.
40Christian BazalduaLeft FCD & returned.
43Judah McCloudLBFrom Chicago Fire
52Gino SassoNew player
57Niko MontoyaGKNew From Cincy
?Daniel ChukwuNew player
?Curtis LynchGNew player

FCD U16 Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeFieldOpponent
April 34 pmRichland College 3Futbol Consultants Edson Soto U16
April 46 pmRichland College 7DKSC 07 ECNL
April 54 pmMoneyGram 7Nevada Rush 2007 Select
Outman 20220628_fcd_82265
FC Dallas U15 midfielder Bryce Outman leaps to bring down a long pass in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Orlando City SC on June 28, 2022 at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

