FC Dallas Academy U16s for 2023 Dallas Cup

New this year is the FC Dallas U16 Academy team. The newness of this side meant FCD needed to add quite a few players at this level as you will see. But it also means more minutes for everyone.

I really pleased FCD added this team.

FC Dallas Academy U17s

Record: 13-1-3

Coach: Scott James

Bracket B: DKSC 07 ECNL, Futbol Consultants Edson Soto U16, Nevada Rush 2007 Select

2007s.

Who to Watch

Caleb Swann – 2007. For my money the best 2007 in DFW. He was formally a 10 and is now an 8 (free-8) but he plays defense with tenacity and it’s a long-term better fit. Strong Paxton Pomykal vibes here. Joined FCD from Solar this season. He’s often played up with FCD U17s.

Michael Cortellessa – 2007. Can left or right back, or play anywhere on the field really. I joke he’s Ryan Hollinghead 2.0 but the kid is that good. A complete player. US U16. Like Swann, often plays with U17s.

Bryce Outman – 2007. Small but fierce. Bags of skill, dynamic. Can get pushed around but fights through a lot of it. US U16.

Ian Charles – Puerto Rico U17. He’s also played up with FCD U17s. New to FCD this season.

Kaka Scabin – 2007. CB. His move to FCD caught some people by surprise. He’s played in at least one North Texas Sc scrimmage although I think it’s a little too soon to see him there much.

U16 FC Dallas Academy Roster

The U16s mostly wear 1-29 but a few later editions got higher numbers. They are all 2007s so I took that column off this chart.

No. Name Pos. Notes. 1 Blake Wheeler G 2 Michael Cortellessa LB/W Ryan Hollingshead 2.0. US U17 4 Myles Nicholes CB GAM 5 Luke Munson CB New this season from Solar SC. 7 Javiier Dolores LW New from Seattle Sounders. 8 Marlon Luccin CM Peter Luccin’s son. 9 Chris Salazar F/9 New this season from Solar SC. 11 Juan Mancia Wing From Dallas Rebels 12 Caleb Swann 8 New this season from Solar SC. 14 Saul Guzman CB 15 Ian Charles 6 Puerto rico U17 16 Landon Hickam 6 new player 17 Bryce Outman M/F US U17 18 Lucas Cavalcante F/M ECNL DP? 21 Jonathan Martinez G “JoJo” 22 Kaden King LB 23 Neo Che W/OB Justin’s brother. 24 Joshua Torquato Wing 25 Ian Witis Hughes W new player 26 Jonathan Dozier New form IMG. 27 Caua “Kaka” Scabin RB? New from Inter Miami. 28 Antonio Zertuche 6 29 Jaidyn Contreras New from Houston Dynamo. 40 Christian Bazaldua Left FCD & returned. 43 Judah McCloud LB From Chicago Fire 52 Gino Sasso New player 57 Niko Montoya GK New From Cincy ? Daniel Chukwu New player ? Curtis Lynch G New player

FCD U16 Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Field Opponent April 3 4 pm Richland College 3 Futbol Consultants Edson Soto U16 April 4 6 pm Richland College 7 DKSC 07 ECNL April 5 4 pm MoneyGram 7 Nevada Rush 2007 Select

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Bryce Outman leaps to bring down a long pass in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Orlando City SC on June 28, 2022 at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)