FC Dallas Academy U14s for 2023 Dallas Cup

Every year I try to make the Dallas Cup the first time I watch any given U14 team. I have to draw the line somewhere and I try to hold to this or I will run myself ragged. I’m actually really looking forward to seeing this team finally.

I do miss the Dallas Cup Super 14s from the pre-pandemic. I hope they come back.

FC Dallas Academy U14s

Record: 10-3-5

Coach: Adam Wells & Toto Schmugge

Bracket B: Academia de Futbol Tigres San Rafael SR, Arkansas Rising SC 2009, Imperial SC 09 NLFC.

2009s.

Who to Watch

Steel Cook – Playmaker. I’ve seen a few clips and looks the real deal. He’s a bit skinny, hope he holds up as he’s getting into the ages of physically mature players.

Liam Vejrostek – Quite young for this group and has played up (which is why I’ve seen him) and even there he looks like a top prospect.

Kyle Velasquez – A new player I’ve heard good things about.

Ethan Kurpiewski – 6’1″ CB at this age is something. If he can actually play on top of that there’s reason to be excited.

Jordyn Eason – A new forward I had recommended to me.

Diego Echevarria – Wing or forward who came up to the Academy last year. He sure scores a lot of goals.

U14 FC Dallas Academy Roster

Mostly wear numbers 1 to 29 except for a few more recent additions.

No. Name Pos. Notes. 1 Zach Wells G 2 Kaleb Panozzo R/CB 3 Liam Vejrostek LB From RSL Az. US U15 4 Mark Drygas CB 5 Ahmad Odom CB 6 Oli Stenning CM 7 Zac (Simeon) Fumtim RB 8 George Porter CM New player this season. 9 Diego Cruz 9/RW 10 Steel Cook AM/F Playmaker. 11 Diego Echevarria LW/9 Puerto Rico U14. Scores a lot of goals. 12 Erick Vargas RW Returned from Solar 13 Juan Carrera G Younger brother of Nico and Antonio 14 Emmanuel Alvarez L/CB 15 Kyle Velasquez CM/6 US U15. New player this season. 16 Sebastian Aragundi CM, RB 17 Christian Wygant 6 New player this season. 18 Carlo Johnson W/OB DP South 19 Joaquin Gonzalez CM Peruvian/Mexican. New player this season. 20 Abren S Vega CM 25 Saúl Rios GK From FCD El Paso US/MEX eligible. US U15 26 Jordyn Eason 9 New player this season from LAFC I believe. 37 Ethan Kurpiewski CB From Florida 6’1″ US U15. New player this season. 40 Austin Chukwu W From Alves. New player this season.

I have heard FCD might have added a player or two in the last few weeks. So there might be a name or two missing from above.

FCD U14 Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Field Opponent April 3 4 pm Richland 10 Academia de Futbol Tigres San Rafael SR April 4 8 pm Richland 6 Arkansas Rising 2009 HOMEA April 5 4 pm Richland 7 Imperial SC 09 NLFC