FC Dallas Academy U14s for 2023 Dallas Cup

Every year I try to make the Dallas Cup the first time I watch any given U14 team. I have to draw the line somewhere and I try to hold to this or I will run myself ragged. I’m actually really looking forward to seeing this team finally.

I do miss the Dallas Cup Super 14s from the pre-pandemic. I hope they come back.

FC Dallas Academy U14s

Record: 10-3-5

Coach: Adam Wells & Toto Schmugge

Bracket B: Academia de Futbol Tigres San Rafael SR, Arkansas Rising SC 2009, Imperial SC 09 NLFC.

2009s.

Who to Watch

Steel Cook – Playmaker. I’ve seen a few clips and looks the real deal. He’s a bit skinny, hope he holds up as he’s getting into the ages of physically mature players.

Liam Vejrostek – Quite young for this group and has played up (which is why I’ve seen him) and even there he looks like a top prospect.

Kyle Velasquez – A new player I’ve heard good things about.

Ethan Kurpiewski – 6’1″ CB at this age is something. If he can actually play on top of that there’s reason to be excited.

Jordyn Eason – A new forward I had recommended to me.

Diego Echevarria – Wing or forward who came up to the Academy last year. He sure scores a lot of goals.

U14 FC Dallas Academy Roster

Mostly wear numbers 1 to 29 except for a few more recent additions.

No.NamePos.Notes.
1Zach WellsG
2Kaleb PanozzoR/CB
3Liam VejrostekLBFrom RSL Az. US U15
4Mark DrygasCB
5Ahmad OdomCB
6Oli StenningCM
7Zac (Simeon) FumtimRB
8George PorterCMNew player this season.
9Diego Cruz9/RW
10Steel CookAM/FPlaymaker.
11Diego EchevarriaLW/9Puerto Rico U14. Scores a lot of goals.
12Erick VargasRWReturned from Solar
13Juan CarreraGYounger brother of Nico and Antonio
14Emmanuel AlvarezL/CB
15Kyle VelasquezCM/6US U15. New player this season.
16Sebastian AragundiCM, RB
17Christian Wygant6New player this season.
18Carlo JohnsonW/OBDP South
19Joaquin GonzalezCMPeruvian/Mexican. New player this season.
20Abren S VegaCM
25Saúl RiosGKFrom FCD El Paso US/MEX eligible. US U15
26Jordyn Eason9New player this season from LAFC I believe.
37Ethan KurpiewskiCBFrom Florida 6’1″  US U15. New player this season.
40Austin ChukwuWFrom Alves. New player this season.

I have heard FCD might have added a player or two in the last few weeks. So there might be a name or two missing from above.

FCD U14 Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeFieldOpponent
April 3 4 pmRichland 10Academia de Futbol Tigres San Rafael SR
April 48 pmRichland 6Arkansas Rising 2009 HOMEA
April 54 pmRichland 7Imperial SC 09 NLFC

