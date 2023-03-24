FC Dallas Academy U14s for 2023 Dallas Cup

Every year I try to make the Dallas Cup the first time I watch any given U14 team. I have to draw the line somewhere and I try to hold to this or I will run myself ragged. I’m actually really looking forward to seeing this team finally.
I do miss the Dallas Cup Super 14s from the pre-pandemic. I hope they come back.
FC Dallas Academy U14s
Record: 10-3-5
Coach: Adam Wells & Toto Schmugge
Bracket B: Academia de Futbol Tigres San Rafael SR, Arkansas Rising SC 2009, Imperial SC 09 NLFC.
2009s.
Who to Watch
Steel Cook – Playmaker. I’ve seen a few clips and looks the real deal. He’s a bit skinny, hope he holds up as he’s getting into the ages of physically mature players.
Liam Vejrostek – Quite young for this group and has played up (which is why I’ve seen him) and even there he looks like a top prospect.
Kyle Velasquez – A new player I’ve heard good things about.
Ethan Kurpiewski – 6’1″ CB at this age is something. If he can actually play on top of that there’s reason to be excited.
Jordyn Eason – A new forward I had recommended to me.
Diego Echevarria – Wing or forward who came up to the Academy last year. He sure scores a lot of goals.
U14 FC Dallas Academy Roster
Mostly wear numbers 1 to 29 except for a few more recent additions.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes.
|1
|Zach Wells
|G
|2
|Kaleb Panozzo
|R/CB
|3
|Liam Vejrostek
|LB
|From RSL Az. US U15
|4
|Mark Drygas
|CB
|5
|Ahmad Odom
|CB
|6
|Oli Stenning
|CM
|7
|Zac (Simeon) Fumtim
|RB
|8
|George Porter
|CM
|New player this season.
|9
|Diego Cruz
|9/RW
|10
|Steel Cook
|AM/F
|Playmaker.
|11
|Diego Echevarria
|LW/9
|Puerto Rico U14. Scores a lot of goals.
|12
|Erick Vargas
|RW
|Returned from Solar
|13
|Juan Carrera
|G
|Younger brother of Nico and Antonio
|14
|Emmanuel Alvarez
|L/CB
|15
|Kyle Velasquez
|CM/6
|US U15. New player this season.
|16
|Sebastian Aragundi
|CM, RB
|17
|Christian Wygant
|6
|New player this season.
|18
|Carlo Johnson
|W/OB
|DP South
|19
|Joaquin Gonzalez
|CM
|Peruvian/Mexican. New player this season.
|20
|Abren S Vega
|CM
|25
|Saúl Rios
|GK
|From FCD El Paso US/MEX eligible. US U15
|26
|Jordyn Eason
|9
|New player this season from LAFC I believe.
|37
|Ethan Kurpiewski
|CB
|From Florida 6’1″ US U15. New player this season.
|40
|Austin Chukwu
|W
|From Alves. New player this season.
I have heard FCD might have added a player or two in the last few weeks. So there might be a name or two missing from above.
FCD U14 Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Field
|Opponent
|April 3
|4 pm
|Richland 10
|Academia de Futbol Tigres San Rafael SR
|April 4
|8 pm
|Richland 6
|Arkansas Rising 2009 HOMEA
|April 5
|4 pm
|Richland 7
|Imperial SC 09 NLFC