FC Dallas Academy U13s for 2023 Dallas Cup

The 13s are a team that, as of yet, I know little about beyond a few names recommended to me. But word on the street is that this team is loaded.

Their record confirms that. 17-0-1… 86 goals for, 10 goals against.

FC Dallas Academy U13s

Record: 17-0-1

Coach: Adam Wells & Toto Schmugge

Bracket B: FC Dinastia 2010, Orlando City SC South U13, RISE SC U13.

2010s.

Who to Watch

I’ve had a few names recommended to me, Papi Njie being the foremost one. But also Sammy Guevara, Neil Akem, Braulio Hernandez, Jordan Williams, and Dariel Orta.

Edit: I’m told Jordan WIlliams has left the team but he was on the roster submitted so it may have been quite recent.

U13 FC Dallas Academy Roster

Reminder, while these rosters I’m posting were obtained from the Dallas Cup they can be changed up till right before the tournament.

No. Name. Pos. 0 Josiah Álvarez G 10 Kaleb Brodelius CM 11 Moysore Awoniyi 21 Christian Guillén-López CB 22 Alex Soria CM 24 Dariel Orta LB 26 Eduardo Salas 27 Patrick Arne CB 29 Jordan Williams 30 Giovani Alonso CB 31 Alhaji “Papi” Njie F/W 32 Justus Jones 34 Braulio Hernandez CM 35 Sammy Guevara 39 Aiden Gallardo F 41 Neil Akem W 42 Tamba Hallie II 44 Xavier Gómez 53 Brennen McDonald ? Lenon Luccin

FCD U13 Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Field Opponent April 3 6 pm MoneyGram 3 FC Dinastia 2010 April 4 2 pm Richland 8 Orlando City Soccer School South U13 April 5 4 pm MoneyGram 10 RISE SC U13

FC Dallas U13s in Guadalajara, 2023.