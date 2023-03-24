FC Dallas Academy U13s for 2023 Dallas Cup

The 13s are a team that, as of yet, I know little about beyond a few names recommended to me. But word on the street is that this team is loaded.
Their record confirms that. 17-0-1… 86 goals for, 10 goals against.
FC Dallas Academy U13s
Record: 17-0-1
Coach: Adam Wells & Toto Schmugge
Bracket B: FC Dinastia 2010, Orlando City SC South U13, RISE SC U13.
2010s.
Who to Watch
I’ve had a few names recommended to me, Papi Njie being the foremost one. But also Sammy Guevara, Neil Akem, Braulio Hernandez, Jordan Williams, and Dariel Orta.
Edit: I’m told Jordan WIlliams has left the team but he was on the roster submitted so it may have been quite recent.
U13 FC Dallas Academy Roster
Reminder, while these rosters I’m posting were obtained from the Dallas Cup they can be changed up till right before the tournament.
|No.
|Name.
|Pos.
|0
|Josiah Álvarez
|G
|10
|Kaleb Brodelius
|CM
|11
|Moysore Awoniyi
|21
|Christian Guillén-López
|CB
|22
|Alex Soria
|CM
|24
|Dariel Orta
|LB
|26
|Eduardo Salas
|27
|Patrick Arne
|CB
|29
|Jordan Williams
|30
|Giovani Alonso
|CB
|31
|Alhaji “Papi” Njie
|F/W
|32
|Justus Jones
|34
|Braulio Hernandez
|CM
|35
|Sammy Guevara
|39
|Aiden Gallardo
|F
|41
|Neil Akem
|W
|42
|Tamba Hallie II
|44
|Xavier Gómez
|53
|Brennen McDonald
|?
|Lenon Luccin
FCD U13 Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Field
|Opponent
|April 3
|6 pm
|MoneyGram 3
|FC Dinastia 2010
|April 4
|2 pm
|Richland 8
|Orlando City Soccer School South U13
|April 5
|4 pm
|MoneyGram 10
|RISE SC U13