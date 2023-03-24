Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Academy U13s for 2023 Dallas Cup

The 13s are a team that, as of yet, I know little about beyond a few names recommended to me. But word on the street is that this team is loaded.

Their record confirms that. 17-0-1… 86 goals for, 10 goals against.

Record: 17-0-1

Coach: Adam Wells & Toto Schmugge

Bracket B: FC Dinastia 2010, Orlando City SC South U13, RISE SC U13.

Who to Watch

I’ve had a few names recommended to me, Papi Njie being the foremost one. But also Sammy Guevara, Neil Akem, Braulio Hernandez, Jordan Williams, and Dariel Orta.

Edit: I’m told Jordan WIlliams has left the team but he was on the roster submitted so it may have been quite recent.

U13 FC Dallas Academy Roster

Reminder, while these rosters I’m posting were obtained from the Dallas Cup they can be changed up till right before the tournament.

No.Name.Pos.
0Josiah ÁlvarezG
10Kaleb BrodeliusCM
11Moysore Awoniyi
21Christian Guillén-LópezCB
22Alex SoriaCM
24Dariel OrtaLB
26Eduardo Salas
27Patrick ArneCB
29Jordan Williams
30Giovani AlonsoCB
31Alhaji “Papi” NjieF/W
32Justus Jones
34Braulio HernandezCM
35Sammy Guevara
39Aiden GallardoF
41Neil AkemW
42Tamba Hallie II
44Xavier Gómez
53Brennen McDonald
?Lenon Luccin

FCD U13 Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeFieldOpponent
April 36 pmMoneyGram 3FC Dinastia 2010
April 42 pmRichland 8Orlando City Soccer School South U13
April 54 pmMoneyGram 10RISE SC U13
FC Dallas U13s in Guadalajara, 2023.
