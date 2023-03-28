Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 06 for the 2023 Dallas Cup U17s

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 06 for the 2023 Dallas Cup U17s

The FCD team in the ECNL U17s, White. FCD has two ECNL sides, Red and White, and both are in the U17 bracket.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 06

Coach: Victor Medina

Bracket G: Everton Football College, Utah Avalance 06 Black SL, Weston FC U17 Reserves

These are all 2006s as far as I can tell from the rosters.

Summer Splash 2022 Semi-Finalists.

Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 06

No.NamePos.
0Sebastian TorresG
1Logan KellyG
2Christian NardelliF
4Ethan AquinoM/D
7Eduardo AlanizF/M
8Bryan GarciaD
9Billy BonillaF
10Bartolo ClaraF/M
11David PradoD
12Luis CamposF/M
14Edward GarciaM
15Gabriel TorresM
16Rodolfo ReyesF/M
17Gael De LiraD
18Dannilo Arcaya
19Stanley Zamora
20Andres BenitezF/M
21Luis ChaviraM/D
22Ian KoM
23Leonardo CoronadoM
24Alonso TorresF
28Grant GomezD

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 06

DateTimeOpponentLocation
April 32 pmEverton Football CollegeMoneyGram 3
April 46 pmWeston FC ReservesRichland College 5
April 58 pmUtah Avalanche Black SLMoneyGram 8

