FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 06 for the 2023 Dallas Cup U17s

The FCD team in the ECNL U17s, White. FCD has two ECNL sides, Red and White, and both are in the U17 bracket.
FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 06
Coach: Victor Medina
Bracket G: Everton Football College, Utah Avalance 06 Black SL, Weston FC U17 Reserves
These are all 2006s as far as I can tell from the rosters.
Summer Splash 2022 Semi-Finalists.
Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 06
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|0
|Sebastian Torres
|G
|1
|Logan Kelly
|G
|2
|Christian Nardelli
|F
|4
|Ethan Aquino
|M/D
|7
|Eduardo Alaniz
|F/M
|8
|Bryan Garcia
|D
|9
|Billy Bonilla
|F
|10
|Bartolo Clara
|F/M
|11
|David Prado
|D
|12
|Luis Campos
|F/M
|14
|Edward Garcia
|M
|15
|Gabriel Torres
|M
|16
|Rodolfo Reyes
|F/M
|17
|Gael De Lira
|D
|18
|Dannilo Arcaya
|19
|Stanley Zamora
|20
|Andres Benitez
|F/M
|21
|Luis Chavira
|M/D
|22
|Ian Ko
|M
|23
|Leonardo Coronado
|M
|24
|Alonso Torres
|F
|28
|Grant Gomez
|D
Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 06
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|April 3
|2 pm
|Everton Football College
|MoneyGram 3
|April 4
|6 pm
|Weston FC Reserves
|Richland College 5
|April 5
|8 pm
|Utah Avalanche Black SL
|MoneyGram 8