FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 06 for 2023 Dallas Cup U17s

As we move down the ranks we hit the U17 brackets. First Up, FCD’s ECNL Red side. Again, FCD has two ECNL sides, Red and White, and both are in the U17 bracket.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 06

Coach: Neil Thornber

Bracket D: FC Prime ECNL, Tiro Sports, Utah Celtic FC

These are all 2006s as far as I can tell from the rosters.

FCDY ECNL Red 08 is in first place in the ECNL North Division of the Texas Conference with an 8-2-3 record.

Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 06

This team had a group with numbers and positions and a group without. There are also a few more names listed than are usual for these teams. Some are names I recognize from the Academy.

Probably in case the U17 Academy side is limited early from the GA Cup these players could come back and help Red.

No.NamePos.
3Roman HernandezD
4Byron HinesD
5Thomas HayesM
6Owen GallM
7Gabriel SassoM
8Israel PinaF
9John PerezD
10Ashton MedinaF
11Sebastian SastoqueF
12Diego RodriguezM
13John LutinG
17Giovanni CasiasM/D
18Luis RomeroD
19Gael OlveraM
21Caleb CentenoM
22Flavio GallardoM
25Sebastian GonzalezF
33Jack MinskyW
46Isaac RomeroF/M
49Henry CanizalezLB
52Miguel PadillaF
Brian AvilaD
Jack Jones
Logan Kelly
Tyler KiernickiD
Alfonso Lopez
Carlos Lopez
Christian Nardelli
Aaron Pondeca
Peyton Williams

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 06 Schedule

DateTimeOpponentLocation
April 32 pmTiro SportsRichland College 10
April 4NoonUtah Celtic FCRichland College 9
April 54 pmFC Prime ECNLRichland College 8
06B Premier ECNL
FC Dallas Youth Red ECNL 06 (Formally Premier).

