FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 06 for 2023 Dallas Cup U17s

As we move down the ranks we hit the U17 brackets. First Up, FCD’s ECNL Red side. Again, FCD has two ECNL sides, Red and White, and both are in the U17 bracket.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 06

Coach: Neil Thornber

Bracket D: FC Prime ECNL, Tiro Sports, Utah Celtic FC

These are all 2006s as far as I can tell from the rosters.

FCDY ECNL Red 08 is in first place in the ECNL North Division of the Texas Conference with an 8-2-3 record.

Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 06

This team had a group with numbers and positions and a group without. There are also a few more names listed than are usual for these teams. Some are names I recognize from the Academy.

Probably in case the U17 Academy side is limited early from the GA Cup these players could come back and help Red.

No. Name Pos. 3 Roman Hernandez D 4 Byron Hines D 5 Thomas Hayes M 6 Owen Gall M 7 Gabriel Sasso M 8 Israel Pina F 9 John Perez D 10 Ashton Medina F 11 Sebastian Sastoque F 12 Diego Rodriguez M 13 John Lutin G 17 Giovanni Casias M/D 18 Luis Romero D 19 Gael Olvera M 21 Caleb Centeno M 22 Flavio Gallardo M 25 Sebastian Gonzalez F 33 Jack Minsky W 46 Isaac Romero F/M 49 Henry Canizalez LB 52 Miguel Padilla F Brian Avila D Jack Jones Logan Kelly Tyler Kiernicki D Alfonso Lopez Carlos Lopez Christian Nardelli Aaron Pondeca Peyton Williams

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 06 Schedule

Date Time Opponent Location April 3 2 pm Tiro Sports Richland College 10 April 4 Noon Utah Celtic FC Richland College 9 April 5 4 pm FC Prime ECNL Richland College 8

FC Dallas Youth Red ECNL 06 (Formally Premier).