FC Dallas Youth RL NTX Red 07 for the 2023 Dallas Cup U16s

FCDY RL-NTX Red 07 players in the new ECNL Regional League North Texas which took a fair number of teams out of the Dallas Classic League into a state-wide league.

RL-NTX Red 07 is one of four teams FC Dallas Youth has in this league. They are currently in 2nd Place with an 8-1-0 record.

FC Dallas Youth RL NTX Red 07

Coach: Ardavan Vahidtari

Bracket D: BC Surf Selects XI, E2PRODIGY FSC, Santa Clara Sporting ECNL

2023 Bobby Rhine Invitational Champions

2022 U90C Sports Classic Champions

2022 King TUT Champions

2022 Dallas Open Champions

Roster for FC Dallas Youth RL NTX Red 07

No. Name Pos. 1 John Tapia G 2 Michael Vasquez D 3 Broderick Maurer D 4 Angel Tello Garcia D 5 Malik Hamzeh D 6 Carlos Camacho F/M 7 Diego Montemayor Cabrera M 8 Edward Avila F 9 Jack Drygas F 10 Andres Melguizo F 11 Logan Bal M 13 Juan Molina-Johnson M 14 Reynaldo Delgado M 15 David Pearce M 18 Lucas Cavalcante F/M 19 Dylan Diaz F 21 Gael Monrreal M 23 Ashton Gonzalez M 24 Everett Belaire D 27 Cristian Chaparro F 51 Antonie van Tonder Jared Perez

2023 Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth RL NTX Red 07

Date Time Opponent Location April 3 10 am BC Surf Selects XI Richland College 9 April 4 8 pm Santa Clara Sporting ECNL Richland College 10 April 5 6 pm E2PRODIGY FSC MoneyGram 1