FC Dallas Youth 05 Premier for 2022 Dallas Cup

Moving down to the U17s, we start with 05 Premier, the ECNL side. The U17 Academy side is playing in the GA Cup.
All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. A new team pic would be nice.
FCD Youth 05 Premier
Coach: Casey Cantor and Neil Thornber
Bracket C: South Florida Wolves FC WFWFC PBU 05, FC Dinastia 05, Renegades SC 05 Vincent
Like the U19 Premier side, some of the young men have been with the Academy in the past.
FCD Youth 05 Premier plays in the Texas Conference North in which they are in first place with a 12-2-1 record and a +31 goal difference.
FCD Youth 05 Premier Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Pos
|1
|Maxwell Leviton
|2005
|G
|2
|Charles Newberry
|2005
|D
|4
|Hazani Torres
|2005
|D
|5
|Luke Neely
|2005
|D
|6
|Samuel Guerra
|2005
|M
|6
|Victor Hernandez
|2005
|M
|8
|Ryoma Colyar
|2005
|D
|10
|Kaden Ung
|2005
|M
|12
|Bryan Beck
|2005
|D
|13
|Natakorn Nillarat
|2005
|M
|15
|Hikaru Dojo
|2005
|M
|16
|Salim Chavez
|2005
|M
|17
|Erick Soto
|2005
|F
|18
|Stetson Buttrill
|2005
|F
|19
|Edward Garcia
|2005
|M
|22
|Israel Garrido
|2005
|F/M
|24
|Sebastian Quiroz
|2005
|G
|25
|Jacob Owings
|2005
|F/M
|30
|Kalib Hernandez
|2005
|F
|37
|Lucas Siikala
|2005
|M
|38
|John Pelaez
|2005
|F
|47
|Duncan Sullivan
|2005
|M
FCD Youth 05 Premier Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 10
|9:30 am
|Renegades SC 05 Vincent
|MoneyGram 5
|April 11
|10 am
|South Florida Wolves FC
|Richland 9
|April 13
|2 pm
|FC Dinastia 05
|Richland 10