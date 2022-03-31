Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 05 Premier for 2022 Dallas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth 05 Premier for 2022 Dallas Cup

Moving down to the U17s, we start with 05 Premier, the ECNL side. The U17 Academy side is playing in the GA Cup.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. A new team pic would be nice.

FCD Youth 05 Premier

Coach: Casey Cantor and Neil Thornber

Bracket C: South Florida Wolves FC WFWFC PBU 05, FC Dinastia 05, Renegades SC 05 Vincent

Like the U19 Premier side, some of the young men have been with the Academy in the past.

FCD Youth 05 Premier plays in the Texas Conference North in which they are in first place with a 12-2-1 record and a +31 goal difference.

FCD Youth 05 Premier Dallas Cup Roster

No.NameYearPos
1Maxwell Leviton2005G
2Charles Newberry2005D
4Hazani Torres2005D
5Luke Neely2005D
6Samuel Guerra2005M
6Victor Hernandez2005M
8Ryoma Colyar2005D
10Kaden Ung2005M
12Bryan Beck2005D
13Natakorn Nillarat2005M
15Hikaru Dojo2005M
16Salim Chavez2005M
17Erick Soto2005F
18Stetson Buttrill2005F
19Edward Garcia2005M
22Israel Garrido2005F/M
24Sebastian Quiroz2005G
25Jacob Owings2005F/M
30Kalib Hernandez2005F
37Lucas Siikala2005M
38John Pelaez2005F
47Duncan Sullivan2005M

FCD Youth 05 Premier Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 109:30 amRenegades SC 05 VincentMoneyGram 5
April 1110 amSouth Florida Wolves FC Richland 9
April 132 pmFC Dinastia 05Richland 10
05 ECNL boys
FC Dallas Youth 05 Boys Premier.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.