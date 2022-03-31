FC Dallas Mexico for the 2022 Dallas Cup U18s

The first club I’ve come across in the rosters this year from the FC Dallas affiliate in Mexico.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. A team pic would be nice.

FC Dallas Mexico

Coaches: Gaby Moreno, Joel Morales Hernandez, and Martin Moreno Bautista

Bracket E: Inwood SC ID Houston Legends 04 NLFC, Dallas Texans 04, Oceanside Breakers 04 Black SYL

FC Dallas Mexico Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Year 2 Erik Chavira Figueroa 2004 12 Emiliano Lopez Benavides 2004 25 Jose Luis Garza 2005 31 Victor Fimbres II 2004 33 Diego Cavazos Pequeno 2005 34 Said Cavazos Cazares 2004 38 Rene Elizondo Villalonga 2006 41 Arturo Rodriguez Garcia 2004 42 Mauricio Alejandro Gonzalez Avila 2005 44 Diego Alberto Escamilla Gonzalez 2004 49 Edgar Alanis Montemayor 2004 69 David Tompkins Gomez 2004 73 Felipe Joaquin Ayala Cobelo 2005 — Oswald Gael Bernal 2004 — Cesar Mata Mier 2004 — Luciano Caballero Perez 2005

FC Dallas Mexico Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 10 9:30 am Inwood SC ID Houston Legends 04 NLFC MoneyGram 6 April 11 8 pm Dallas Texans 04 MoneyGram 6 April 13 10 am Oceanside Breakers 04 Black SYL Richland 5