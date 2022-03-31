FC Dallas Youth 04 for Dallas Cup 2022

FC Dallas at the Academy and Premier level does run a U18 team but in the broader Youth spectrum, they do. This is the only team from FCD Youth locally to be in the Dallas Cup U18 Division.
All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. A team pic would be nice.
FC Dallas Youth 04
Coach: Jose Perez
Bracket A: Sporting FC Academy 04 Premier, Tableview FC (South Africa), Everton College (England)
FCDY 04 plays in the Classic League U18 Division 1 and are currently in 7th Place.
FCD Youth 04 Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|1
|Bennet Woodworth
|2004
|2
|Warner Philachack
|2004
|4
|Parker Davidson
|2004
|5
|Jackson Donato
|2004
|7
|Nathan Yanez
|2004
|8
|William Cox
|2004
|9
|Ahmed Ahmed
|2004
|10
|Caleb Berhanu
|2004
|11
|Joshua Hernandez
|2004
|12
|Ryan Mayes
|2004
|13
|Mathias Pretet
|2004
|15
|Jose Salazar
|2004
|17
|Malachi Walker
|2005
|18
|Andres Munoz
|2004
|19
|Brandon Pedro
|2004
|20
|Jonathan Oviedo
|2004
|21
|Kee Lon
|2004
|24
|James Perdiue
|2004
|25
|Leo Lombardi
|2004
|30
|Garrett McGee
|2004
|36
|Alexander Machado
|2004
|41
|Raul Tabares
|2004
|51
|Seth Brown
|2004
FCD Youth Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 10
|11:30 am
|Tableview FC (South Africa)
|MoneyGram 1
|April 11
|10 am
|Everton College
|MoneyGram 8
|April 13
|8 pm
|Sporting FC Academy 04 Premier
|Richland 10