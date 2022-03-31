FC Dallas Youth 03 for 2022 Dallas Cup

This is the 4th and final team that FC Dallas has in the 2022 Dallas Cup U19s. This version is coached by Oscar Borgarello and they too play in the Dallas Classic League Division 1.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.

FC Dallas Youth 03

Coach: Oscar Borgarello

Bracket A: Everton College (England), Grande Sports Academy Barca 03, Solar SC U19 MLS Next

FCD Youth 03 sits in 4th Place of the 21/Fall/22Spring season of the Classic League D1.

FCD Youth 03 Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Year 1 Ezaan Atif 2003 2 Elian Valerino 2003 3 Aaron Myers 2003 4 Carson Null 2004 5 Hunter Williams 2004 6 Tahir Arreola 2003 7 Chris Marroquin 2003 8 Alejandro Guzman 2003 9 Jack Bryan 2003 10 Mateo Cabrera 2004 11 Jade Hiller 2003 13 Thomas Garofalo 2003 14 Will Schneider 2003 15 Jose Garcia 2003 17 Zyler Derrick 2003 18 Alim Bangura 2003 20 Leonard Londe 2003 23 Diego Morales 2003 36 Avner Lipszyc 2003

FCD Youth 03 Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 10 9:30 am Grande Sports Academy Barca 03 MoneyGram 3 April 11 8 pm Everton College MoneyGram 4 April 13 6 pm Solar SC MLS Next U19 Academy MoneyGram 1

FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys Borgarello. (Pic is a year old)