FC Dallas Youth 03 for 2022 Dallas Cup

This is the 4th and final team that FC Dallas has in the 2022 Dallas Cup U19s. This version is coached by Oscar Borgarello and they too play in the Dallas Classic League Division 1.
All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.
FC Dallas Youth 03
Coach: Oscar Borgarello
Bracket A: Everton College (England), Grande Sports Academy Barca 03, Solar SC U19 MLS Next
FCD Youth 03 sits in 4th Place of the 21/Fall/22Spring season of the Classic League D1.
FCD Youth 03 Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|1
|Ezaan Atif
|2003
|2
|Elian Valerino
|2003
|3
|Aaron Myers
|2003
|4
|Carson Null
|2004
|5
|Hunter Williams
|2004
|6
|Tahir Arreola
|2003
|7
|Chris Marroquin
|2003
|8
|Alejandro Guzman
|2003
|9
|Jack Bryan
|2003
|10
|Mateo Cabrera
|2004
|11
|Jade Hiller
|2003
|13
|Thomas Garofalo
|2003
|14
|Will Schneider
|2003
|15
|Jose Garcia
|2003
|17
|Zyler Derrick
|2003
|18
|Alim Bangura
|2003
|20
|Leonard Londe
|2003
|23
|Diego Morales
|2003
|36
|Avner Lipszyc
|2003
FCD Youth 03 Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 10
|9:30 am
|Grande Sports Academy Barca 03
|MoneyGram 3
|April 11
|8 pm
|Everton College
|MoneyGram 4
|April 13
|6 pm
|Solar SC MLS Next U19 Academy
|MoneyGram 1