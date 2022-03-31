Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 03 West for 2022 Dallas Cup

The third of four FC Dallas teams in the 2022 Dallas Cup U19 Division. Coach by Chris Che, Justin Che’s Dad, they play in the Dallas Classic League Division 1.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.

FCD Youth 03 West

Coach: Chris Che

Bracket F: Prepa Tec Mty (Mexico), Louisville City Academy 03 Purple, Black Rock FC Residential Academy Northwood U19.

03 West (Che) plays in the Dallas Classic Lague Division 1 and currently sits in 2nd place.

FCD Youth 03 West Dallas Cup Roster

No.NameYear
0Bradley Shreve2004
1Adam Lansdown2004
2Darrion McNulty2003
3Caden Kaff2004
4Eric Ramirez2003
6Daniel Escobar2004
7Jake Bernhard2003
9Jack Fisher2003
10William Gammill2003
11Steven Devile2003
12Nathan Bowman2003
13Hugo Anguiano2004
14Patricio Altamirano2004
15Rocky Otzizul2003
17Kyle Jordan2003
18Dylan Watson2003
19Robert Garza2003
20Zane Garcia2003
21Thato Meko2003
22Andrew Reutinger2003
23Jacob Rulon2003
25Gabriel Nevarez2003
26Zion Martey2004
28Sergio Castillo2003

FCD Youth 03 West Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 1011:30 amLouisville City Academy 03 PurpleRichland 6
April 116 pmPREPA TEC MTY (Mex)MoneyGram 3
April 138 pmBlack Rock FC RA Northwoood U19MoneyGram 6
