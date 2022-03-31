FC Dallas Youth 03 West for 2022 Dallas Cup

The third of four FC Dallas teams in the 2022 Dallas Cup U19 Division. Coach by Chris Che, Justin Che’s Dad, they play in the Dallas Classic League Division 1.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.

FCD Youth 03 West

Coach: Chris Che

Bracket F: Prepa Tec Mty (Mexico), Louisville City Academy 03 Purple, Black Rock FC Residential Academy Northwood U19.

03 West (Che) plays in the Dallas Classic Lague Division 1 and currently sits in 2nd place.

FCD Youth 03 West Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Year 0 Bradley Shreve 2004 1 Adam Lansdown 2004 2 Darrion McNulty 2003 3 Caden Kaff 2004 4 Eric Ramirez 2003 6 Daniel Escobar 2004 7 Jake Bernhard 2003 9 Jack Fisher 2003 10 William Gammill 2003 11 Steven Devile 2003 12 Nathan Bowman 2003 13 Hugo Anguiano 2004 14 Patricio Altamirano 2004 15 Rocky Otzizul 2003 17 Kyle Jordan 2003 18 Dylan Watson 2003 19 Robert Garza 2003 20 Zane Garcia 2003 21 Thato Meko 2003 22 Andrew Reutinger 2003 23 Jacob Rulon 2003 25 Gabriel Nevarez 2003 26 Zion Martey 2004 28 Sergio Castillo 2003

FCD Youth 03 West Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 10 11:30 am Louisville City Academy 03 Purple Richland 6 April 11 6 pm PREPA TEC MTY (Mex) MoneyGram 3 April 13 8 pm Black Rock FC RA Northwoood U19 MoneyGram 6

FCD Youth 03 West.