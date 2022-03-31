FC Dallas Youth 03 Premier for 2022 Dallas Cup

While also called a Premier team by FC Dallas, this version plays in the US Youth Soccer National League and the Classic League U19 D1 in Dallas.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. A team pic would be great.

FC Dallas Youth 03 Premier (USYSNL)

Coach: Neil Thornber & Casey Cantor

Bracket C: Korea Sports Academy Spartans, Santa Monica Surf 03/04, Future Soccer Club Monarchs U19/18

FCDY 03 Premier USYSNL sits in 2nd place in the Frontier Conference with an 8-1-1 record right behind an undefeated Solar SC side. They are in 1st Place in the Fall 21/Spring 22 Classic League D1.

FCD Youth 03 Premier Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Year. Pos. Notes 2 Daylan Lowe 2003 3 Samuel Joyner 2003 4 Blayne Martinez 2003 5 Seth Brown 2004 G 6 Reagan Tubbs 2003 7 Taylor Davis 2003 NIU commit. 8 Omar Munoz 2003 11 Cesar Flores 2003 12 Corey Kossowski 2003 13 Cavitt Bruhn 2003 14 Domenico Sciotto 2004 17 Eduardo Cerna 2003 18 Lars Ochs 2003 19 Andrew Sanchez 2003 20 Pedrojose Reyes 2004 21 Diego Valera Zamora 2004 22 Madden Montgomery 2004 23 Julian Thomson 2004 26 Brock McCurry 2003 31 Auden Quinonez 2003 42 Allan Mendez 2003

FCD Youth 03 Premier Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 10 9:30 am Santa Monica Surf 03/04 Richland 7 April 11 2 pm Korea Sports Academy Spartans MoneyGram 8 April 13 6 pm Future Soccer Club Monarchs U19/18 MoneyGram 9