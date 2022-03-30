Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Academy U17s for the 2022 Generation adidas Cup

As we move down the age bracket, the FCD U17s Academy side will be playing in the 2022 Generation adidas Cup and not the Dallas Cup.

As of yet, I don’t have an official roster for the GA Cup, so I’ll list the players I have who could be eligible and if I get the official roster I will come back make an edit.

FC Dallas Academy U17s

Coach: Matias Asorey

Bracket Unknown: Paired against Crew SC, St Louis SC, and Club Tijuana.

As I mentioned with the U19s, a bunch of 2005s – who are U17s by year – play up with the 19s and many have been rostered for the Dallas Cup. But, since these are two separate tournaments, the 2005s can all be listed for the U17s as well. They can cross back and forth between the U17s and U19s.

So don’t be shocked if FCD stacks some of the 2005s with the 2006s in the U17s for the GA Cup to make a run at winning it. It’s always been a Cup they have wanted to lift.

Who to Watch

In addition to the 2005s I listed in the U19 article, here are a few 2006s to keep an eye on.

Jared Salazar – 2006, Attacking mid. Playmaker, string-puller. Heavily favors the left foot. NTX camp this spring. He’s got bags of skill, I would like him to influence games a little more but he’s a big talent.

Malachi Molina – 2006, Outside back or wing with potential. I think his pro future is at outside back. Similar genre to Bryan Reynolds if Mal’s progression continues. He played the entire FCD first-team scrimmage last Friday.

Nayrobi Vargas – 2006, big intimidating 9. Days he’s on, he’s unstoppable. Lots of raw ability, another player that might be massive if he gets it all together.

Julian Eyestone – 2006, 6’6″ keeper. NTX and FC Dallas training. Big upside and top-tier talent. Very athletic for his size. Sometimes US U17s.

Anthony Ramirez – 2006, Attacking mid or wing. A profile like Jesus Ferreira. Frequent Mexico YNT callups. Bounces between North Texas, U19s, U17s, Mexico YNT, and even FC Dallas camp when it opened this spring. My current “please sign him to a Homegrown contract” player in the Academy.

Ale Urzua – 2006, linking mid. FC Dallas and North Texas training, NTX scrimmages. For me, the most consistent top-end performer of the primary U17 players. Always delivers with a great engine and range. One of my favorites in the Academy.

20211211_fcd_10236
FC Dallas U17 Nyrobi Vargas (#34) connects with a header in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

U17 Generation adidas Cup Roster

Number note: With FC Dallas, you can tell a player’s primary roster by their numbers. U19s are 0-29 and U17s are 30 and up. So on this roster, #30 and down are usually U17s.

Players whose names are blue were rostered with the U19s in the Dallas Cup. This list is probably too many players, I don’t think all the kids from the U19s will come down to the GA Cup. But they could, depending on injuries or game load. Lots of moving parts here.

No.NameYearPos.Notes
1Aaron Salinas2005GRecent first-team training invitee.
2Adrian Anguiano2005CBRecently returned from the ACL/MCL double. NTX training and scrimmage games. Former Mexico U16.
6Diego Hernandez2005CM6 or 8. Made NTX debut 2 years ago.
9Tarik Scott2005F/WScored a brace for NTX in opener. NTX training and scrimmage games.
11Nighte Pickering2005F/WNTX training. Signed with an agent.
12Jordan Jones2005CMNTX training and scrimmage games.
15Pranav DuBroff2005CBWake Forest commit.
16Carlos Sanchez2005OBFlank player. Twin brother to Chris.
17Chris Sanchez2005W/OBFlank player. Twin brother to Carlos.
21Victor Gomez2005G
22Cristian Gallo2005RBConverted from F to RB.
30Jared Salazar2006AMSkilled playmaker, lefty. NTX training.
31Malachi Molina2006OB/W“Mal” FCD & NTX training.
32Nolan Norris2005LBNTX training and scrimmage games. On the bench for NTX opener. Furman commit.
33Jack Minsky2006
34Nayrobi Vargas2006FMassive 9.
35Luke Shreiner2006DFroM Dallas Texans.
36Julian Eyestone2006G6’6″ NTX training.
37Issac Nascimento2006RB
41Kris Kelley2006F/WNTX training. Super quick slasher. The younger Kelley brother.
42Mason Grimm2005DMost often a CB.
44Tate Jones2006DCB or outside. A recent arrival from Seattle.
45Mikey Murphy2006F
46Issac Romero2006CM
47Aiden Bazzell2006CB
48Jared Aguilar2005DMHolding mid. NTX training and scrimmage games. On the bench for NTX opener.
49Henry Canizalez2006LB“Haitch”
51Anthony Ramirez2005M/WNTX training and scrimmages. Mexico YNT.
52Miguel Padilla2006FMostly a 9 when I’ve seen him.
54Toro Brandon2006DCB or outside back, leader, captain. Good athlete and a smart player.
55Ale Urzua2006CMAn 8 profile. FCD/NTX training.
60Fabian Enriquez2006G“Chooks”
70Kevin Kelley2005F/WNTX training. Super quick slasher. The older Kelley brother.

U17 Generation adidas Cup Schedule

DATETIMEAGEFIELDHOMEAWAY
Apr. 101 pmU17Field 6FC Dallas U17Crew SC Academy U17
Apr. 119 amU17Field 7St. Louis City SC U17FC Dallas U17
Apr. 123 pmU17Field 5FC Dallas U17Club Tijuana

