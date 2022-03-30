FC Dallas Academy U15s for the 2022 Generation adidas Cup

Like the U17s, the FC Dallas U15 Academy team is taking part in the Generation adidas Cup instead of Dallas Cup.
Again, I don’t have an official roster for the GA Cup, so I’ll list the players I have who could be eligible and if I get the official roster I will come back make an edit.
This one will be much shorter than the U17s though, as the U15s is just a single year: 2007.
FC Dallas Academy U15s
Coach: Alex Aldaz
Bracket Unknown: But paired against Real Salt lake, Club Tijuana, and FC Cincinnati.
U15s is the first single-year team although they do sometimes have a single 2008 that plays up with them.
Who to Watch
Cayne Madhlangove – Outstanding right back, he draws attention and can get under the skin. Good range and gets forward to create a log of danger. I really like this player.
Jeyden Arboleda – Game to game the top influencer when I’ve scouted this team. The game changes when he comes in. Plays as an attacking mid or false 9 that I’ve seen. Undersized but terrific on the ball.
Michael Cortellessa – Ryan Hollingshead 2.0. A US U15 who can play pretty much anywhere on the field at a high level. High IQ player.
Bryce Outman – Phenomenal talent, but very tiny… and it’s doesn’t even matter. Terrific on the ball can wing, play attacking mids, or false-9.
Brice Miller – 2007, early maturer, scored bags of goals. The field is starting to catch up but still an excellent player used in multiple spots.
Zach Molomo – 2008, High striker. The one player who sometimes plays up as he has the size to compete in this age bracket. Big upside striker.
FCD U15 Generation adidas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Pos.
|Notes
|1
|Blake Wheeler
|2007
|G
|2
|Cayne Madhlangove
|2007
|RB
|Up and down engine.
|4
|Myles Nicholes
|2007
|CB
|Very big and physical. A raw developing player.
|6
|Antonio Zertuche
|2007
|6
|7
|Michael Cortellessa
|2007?
|LB/W
|Versatile player. US U15.
|8
|Marlon Luccin
|2007
|CM
|FCD Assistant Coach Peter Luccin’s son. Linking mid.
|9
|Zach Molomo
|2008
|F
|The one player who comes up, tall and lanky.
|10
|Jeyden Arboleda
|2007
|AM
|Playmaker. US U15.
|11
|Juan Mancia
|2007
|Wing
|An exciting winger with awesome hair. Recruited from Dallas Rebels.
|14
|Saul Guzman
|2007
|CB
|15
|Brice Miller
|2007
|F/M
|I’ve mostly seen him as a wing of an 8.
|17
|Bryce Outman
|2007
|M/F
|Tiny, but gifted. From Solar SC. US U15.
|18
|Vincent Rinaldi
|2007
|CM
|19
|Lucas Cavalcante
|2007
|F/M
|21
|Jonathan Martinez
|2007
|G
|US U15.
|22
|Kaden King
|2007
|LB
|Recent left back conversation that I find intriguing.
|23
|Neo Che
|2007
|W/OB
|Justin’s younger brother.
|24
|Joshua Torquato
|2007
|Wing
|—
|Nico Montoya
|2007?
|GK
|From Cinciatti. Recent addition.
U15 FCD Generation adidas Cup Schedule
All times central.
|DATE
|TIME
|AGE
|FIELD
|HOME
|AWAY
|Apr. 09
|7 pm
|U15
|Field 8
|Real Salt Lake U15
|FC Dallas U15
|Apr. 10
|5 pm
|U15
|Field 4
|FC Dallas U15
|Club Tijuana
|Apr. 11
|9 pm
|U15
|Field 7
|FC Dallas U15
|FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy
2 Comments
I think you may have mixed up Cortalessa and Cavalcante in your “who to watch” section.
oh crap, right. thanks. That’s what I get for doing this one late at night.