FC Dallas Academy U19s for the 2022 Dallas Cup Super Group

This is the first of many posts I will be doing with the roster and schedule for each FC Dallas Academy and Youth team in the Dallas Cup and Generation adidas Cup. Each post will include some notes, thoughts, or info on players.

Admittedly, the deeper into FCD Youth and the younger the teams the less info I have. Given it’s mostly just me doing the youth coverage for 3rd Degree, manpower and time constraints are real. Our focus is the pathway to the pros so we lean into the Academy sides and the older age brackets.

But I will do what I can to flush all this project out.

FC Dallas Academy U19s

Coach: John Gall

Super Group – Bracket A: Tigres and Panama U19 YNT

2003s and 2004s with some 2005s playing up a bracket.

There are not really enough 2003s and 2004s and with too many quality 2005s and 2006s FCD is playing a lot of 2005s up in order to get them all playing time. I will highlight the 2005s year in red so you can see how many of them there are. FCD can easily field a U17 XI in the U19 group.

Side Note: It’s important to recognize that the U19 bracket for Dallas is almost always “missing” a group of players who have turned pro. That’s particularly true for this group that no longer had Ricardo Pepi (2003), Justin Che (2003), Dante Sealy (2003), Collin Smith (2003), Jonathan Gomez (2003), and Antonio Carrera (2004).

I was a bit surprised to not see Santiago Ferreira listed. This tells us he’s effectively full-time with North Texas SC now even without a pro contract. Historically, FCD would bring down Homegrowns who were still U19 eligible, and now we’re not even seeing an NTX amateur player.

Who to Watch

Diego Hernandez – 2005, 6 or 8. Recently recovered from a car accident. Furman commit. Despite being U17 in age, he is for me the best FCD U19. Made his NTXSC debut two years ago but didn’t figure in the side last year.

Tarik Scott – 2005, High on my potential Homegrown list. A forward or winger with some pace who can run at people and dribble. Scored 2 goals for North Texas in the season opener and then two more the next day for the FCD U17s. He’s primarily rostered as a U19.

Nighte Pickering – 2005, A prototypical 9 fox in the box style, but sometimes is shifted wide on the wing. He got a few first-team invites under Luchi Gonzalez while a U17 last year. He’s another who is primarily rostered as a U19 despite being underage.

Nolan Norris – Another 2005, and left back and sometimes 6. U17 captain usually. He was on the bench for the NTX opener and is rostered with the U19s here but might be with the U17s in the Generation adidas Cup instead – or also – since they are different tournaments.

Jared Aguilar – 2005, the starting 6 for the U17s… usually. He was on the bench for North Texas this weekend. Like Norris, or really any of the 2005s, he might show up in the GA cup as well.

Don’t take that list of 5 as all there is, there are quite a few good players here.

FCD U19 Dallas Cup Roster

This is the official list of players the club submitted to the Dallas Cup.

No. Name Year Pos. Notes 1 Aaron Salinas 2005 G Recent first-team training invitee. 2 Adrian Anguiano 2005 CB Recently returned from the ACL/MCL double. NTX training and scrimmage games. Former Mexico U16. 4 Will Baker 2004 CB Tall lefty. Played in NTX opening game. Furman commit. 5 Slade Starnes 2003 CB First team training invitee this spring. Furman commit. NTX training. 6 Diego Hernandez 2005 CM 6 or 8. Made NTX debut 2 years ago. 7 Jose Gutierrez 2004 F/M Joined from Dallas Texans at U17 level. 9 Tarik Scott 2005 F/W Scored a brace for NTX in opener. NTX training and scrimmage games. 11 Nighte Pickering 2005 F/W NTX training. Signed with an agent. 12 Jordan Jones 2005 CM NTX training and scrimmage games. 14 Ty Reynolds 2004 RB/W San Diego St. commit. Bryan Reynolds brother. 15 Pranav DuBroff 2005 CB Wake Forest commit. 18 Timothy Ospina 2003 M 19 Jalen Belong 2003 F 20 Manny Martinez 2004 F 21 Victor Gomez 2005 G 22 Cristian Gallo 2005 RB Converted from F to RB. 23 Danny Elizalde 2004 CM Quite often last season, playing up with the U19s, I thought he was their best player. 25 Bowen McCloud 2004 M A new player from Chicago. Previously Chicago Fire Academy and Chicago Fire II. 26 Michael Morales 2004 M 32 Nolan Norris 2005 LB NTX training and scrimmage games. On the bench for NTX opener. Furman commit. 48 Jared Aguilar 2005 DM Holding mid. NTX training and scrimmage games. On the bench for NTX opener. 70 Kevin Kelley 2005 F/W NTX training. Super quick slasher. The older Kelley brother.

FCD U19 Dallas Cup Super Group Schedule

Date Time Opponent Field April 10 3 pm CT Tigres Cotton Bowl April 11 Noon CT Monterrey MoneyGram 5 April 13 4 pm CT Panama U19 MoneyGram 5

FC Dallas U19 forward Manny Martinez (#20) chests the ball in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)