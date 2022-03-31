FC Dallas Youth 05 North Blue for the 2022 Dallas Cup

The non-Premier FCD Youth team in the U17 Division of the Dallas Cup.

FC Dallas Youth 05 North Blue

Coaches: Jorge Molina and Genaro Castillo Ortiz

Bracket B: Steven Gerrard Academy, Santa Clara Sporting 05 Green, Inwood SC ID Texas Nemesis 05 NLFC

FCDY 05 North Blue plays in the Dallas Classic League and for the Fall ’21 / Spring ’22 season they are in 3rd Place.

FCD Youth 05 North Blue Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Year 1 Stefano Tognetti 2005 2 Dylan Berry 2005 4 Jordy Perez 2005 5 Renzo Tognetti 2005 6 Grant Martinez 2005 7 Gavin Lyons 2005 8 Fabricio Martinez 2005 9 Nicolas Arango 2005 11 Antonio De La Torre 2005 12 Jacob Owings 2005 13 Ryder Thornton 2005 14 Nicolas Mallen 2005 15 Kenneth Pearce 2005 17 Elijah Gonzalez 2005 18 Elliott Clement 2005 19 Samuel Flores 2005 21 Cole Ashley 2005 22 Samuel Matz 2005 23 Florencio Zubiri 2005 38 John Pelaez 2005 43 Sebastian Salazar 2005 64 Ryan Beck 2005

FCD Youth 05 North Blue Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 11 4 pm Steven Gerrard Academy MoneyGram 8 April 12 8 m Santa Clara Sporting 05 Green Richland 10 April 13 6 pm Inwood SC ID Texas Nemesis 05 NLFC Richland 1

FC Dallas Youth 05 Boys North Blue.