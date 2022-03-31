FC Dallas Youth 06 Premier for 2022 Dallas Cup

Kicking off the U16s is the FCDY 06 Premier (ECNL) side. Coached by former Dallas Burn player Gabby Gentile.
All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.
FCD Youth 06 Premier
Coach: Gabriel Gentile
Bracket E: VIP Sports BC Surf Academy, Downtown Las Vegas SC 06 Gold, FC Westlake 06 Elite
FCDY 06 Premier is currently in 1st Place – 11-2-1 record with a +27 goal difference – in the North Division of the Texas Conference of the U16 ECNL.
FCD Youth 06 Premier Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Notes
|1
|Logan Kelly
|2006
|3
|Jack Jones
|2006
|4
|Byron Hines
|2006
|5
|Thomas Hayes
|2006
|6
|Peyton Williams
|2006
|7
|Gabriel Sasso
|2006
|8
|Israel Pina
|2006
|9
|John Perez
|2006
|10
|Ashton Medina
|2006
|11
|Sebastian Sastoque
|2006
|Son of Dallas Burn player Juan Sastoque?
|13
|John Lutin
|2006
|14
|Brian Avila
|2006
|17
|Owen Gall
|2006
|Son of FCD U19 Coach John Gall?
|18
|Luis Romero
|2006
|Any relation to FCD Academy Alum Oscar Romero?
|20
|Alfonso Lopez
|2006
|21
|Caleb Centeno
|2006
|22
|Flavio Gallardo
|2006
|23
|Tyler Kiernicki
|2006
FCD Youth 06 Premier Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 11
|8 pm
|VIP Sports BC Surf Soccer Academy
|MoneyGram 2
|April 12
|4 pm
|Downtown Las Vegas SC 06 Gold
|Richland 7
|April 13
|4 pm
|FC Westlake 06 Elite
|MoneyGram 8
The pics a little old.