FC Dallas Youth 06 Premier for 2022 Dallas Cup

Kicking off the U16s is the FCDY 06 Premier (ECNL) side. Coached by former Dallas Burn player Gabby Gentile.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.

FCD Youth 06 Premier

Coach: Gabriel Gentile

Bracket E: VIP Sports BC Surf Academy, Downtown Las Vegas SC 06 Gold, FC Westlake 06 Elite

FCDY 06 Premier is currently in 1st Place – 11-2-1 record with a +27 goal difference – in the North Division of the Texas Conference of the U16 ECNL.

FCD Youth 06 Premier Dallas Cup Roster

No.NameYearNotes
1Logan Kelly2006
3Jack Jones2006
4Byron Hines2006
5Thomas Hayes2006
6Peyton Williams2006
7Gabriel Sasso2006
8Israel Pina2006
9John Perez2006
10Ashton Medina2006
11Sebastian Sastoque2006Son of Dallas Burn player Juan Sastoque?
13John Lutin2006
14Brian Avila2006
17Owen Gall2006Son of FCD U19 Coach John Gall?
18Luis Romero2006Any relation to FCD Academy Alum Oscar Romero?
20Alfonso Lopez2006
21Caleb Centeno2006
22Flavio Gallardo2006
23Tyler Kiernicki2006

FCD Youth 06 Premier Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 118 pmVIP Sports BC Surf Soccer AcademyMoneyGram 2
April 124 pmDowntown Las Vegas SC 06 GoldRichland 7
April 134 pmFC Westlake 06 EliteMoneyGram 8
FC Dallas 06 Premier
FC Dallas Youth 06 Boys Premier.

The pics a little old.

