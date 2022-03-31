FC Dallas Youth 06 North for the 2022 Dallas Cup

The second and final FCD Youth team in the U16 Division of the Dallas Cup.
All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.
FCD Youth 06 North
Coach: Pablo Gonzalez and Chris Crotts
Bracket A: Tigres, Solar SC U16 MLS Next, RSL-AZ North 06 EA.
FCDY 06 North plays in the Dallas Classic League U16 Division 1 and is currently in 4th Place.
FCD Youth 06 North Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|1
|Logan Montgomery
|2006
|2
|Hatton Jones
|2006
|3
|Teagan Steuer
|2006
|4
|Hayden Crotts
|2006
|5
|Francisco Lafuente
|2006
|6
|Allen Williams III
|2006
|7
|Dannilo Arcaya
|2006
|9
|Darryn Rodriguez
|2006
|10
|Dyllan Arias
|2006
|11
|Mariano Carmona
|2006
|12
|Cesar Batres
|2006
|14
|Ezra Ingram
|2006
|15
|Jair Tovar
|2006
|16
|Stanley Zamora Bonilla
|2006
|17
|Santiago Carbajal
|2006
|19
|Griffin Post
|2006
|20
|Aaron Pondeca
|2006
|21
|Jonathan Garcia
|2006
|23
|Carson Ballard
|2006
|24
|Carson Schoenbeck
|2006
FCD Youth 06 North Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 11
|4 pm
|Tigres
|MoneyGram 3
|April 12
|4 pm
|RSL-AZ North 06 EA
|Richland 5
|April 13
|6 pm
|Solar SC U16 MLS Next
|Richland 10