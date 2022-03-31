FC Dallas Youth 06 North for the 2022 Dallas Cup

The second and final FCD Youth team in the U16 Division of the Dallas Cup.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.

FCD Youth 06 North

Coach: Pablo Gonzalez and Chris Crotts

Bracket A: Tigres, Solar SC U16 MLS Next, RSL-AZ North 06 EA.

FCDY 06 North plays in the Dallas Classic League U16 Division 1 and is currently in 4th Place.

FCD Youth 06 North Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Year 1 Logan Montgomery 2006 2 Hatton Jones 2006 3 Teagan Steuer 2006 4 Hayden Crotts 2006 5 Francisco Lafuente 2006 6 Allen Williams III 2006 7 Dannilo Arcaya 2006 9 Darryn Rodriguez 2006 10 Dyllan Arias 2006 11 Mariano Carmona 2006 12 Cesar Batres 2006 14 Ezra Ingram 2006 15 Jair Tovar 2006 16 Stanley Zamora Bonilla 2006 17 Santiago Carbajal 2006 19 Griffin Post 2006 20 Aaron Pondeca 2006 21 Jonathan Garcia 2006 23 Carson Ballard 2006 24 Carson Schoenbeck 2006

FCD Youth 06 North Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 11 4 pm Tigres MoneyGram 3 April 12 4 pm RSL-AZ North 06 EA Richland 5 April 13 6 pm Solar SC U16 MLS Next Richland 10