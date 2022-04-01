FC Dallas Youth 07 Premier for Dallas Cup 2022

And we’re on with the U15 bracket of the Dallas Cup. FCDY 07 Premier is also coached by former Burn player Gabby Gentile.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. Why is it so hard to find pics of these teams?

FC Dallas Youth 07 Premier

Coach: Gabriel Gentile

Bracket B: Clovis Crossfire 07 EA, FC Dinastia 07 (Mex), OKC Energy 07 ECNL

FCDY 07 Premier plays in the Texas North Conference of the ECNL. Right now they are in 3rd place with a 10-1-5 record and a +35 goal differential.

FCD Youth 07 Premier Dallas Cup Roster

One of the few teams that has positions listed on their DC roster. Hopefully, they are accurate.

No. Name Year Pos. 1 John Tapia 2007 GK 2 Peter Alberigi 2007 D 4 Cole Kaipus 2007 D 5 Noah Wanzer 2007 D 6 Christian Rusenza 2007 D 7 Lennon Kindred 2007 F 9 Ian Witis 2007 F 10 Andy Alvarenga 2007 M 11 Kevin Rus 2007 M 12 Kayden Ayala 2007 D 14 George Eddy 2007 F 15 Ethan Perez 2007 D 17 Clagget Munjoma 2007 D 18 Landon Hickam 2007 M 20 Mateo Gentile 2007 F 31 Erick Lucas 2007 GK 51 Rolando Placencia 2007 M 52 Gino Sasso 2007 M 53 Santiago Olmedo 2007 M 57 Nicolas Arango Montoya 2007 GK 99 Myles Ezidore 2007 D

Date Time Opponent Venue April 10 11:30 am Clovis Crossfire 07 EA MoneyGram 7 April 11 4 pm FC Dinastia 07 (Mex) Richland 5 April 13 2 pm OKC Energy FC 07 ECNL Richland 5