Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 07 Premier for Dallas Cup 2022

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth 07 Premier for Dallas Cup 2022

And we’re on with the U15 bracket of the Dallas Cup. FCDY 07 Premier is also coached by former Burn player Gabby Gentile.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. Why is it so hard to find pics of these teams?

FC Dallas Youth 07 Premier

Coach: Gabriel Gentile

Bracket B: Clovis Crossfire 07 EA, FC Dinastia 07 (Mex), OKC Energy 07 ECNL

FCDY 07 Premier plays in the Texas North Conference of the ECNL. Right now they are in 3rd place with a 10-1-5 record and a +35 goal differential.

FCD Youth 07 Premier Dallas Cup Roster

One of the few teams that has positions listed on their DC roster. Hopefully, they are accurate.

No.NameYearPos.
1John Tapia2007GK
2Peter Alberigi2007D
4Cole Kaipus2007D
5Noah Wanzer2007D
6Christian Rusenza2007D
7Lennon Kindred2007F
9Ian Witis2007F
10Andy Alvarenga2007M
11Kevin Rus2007M
12Kayden Ayala2007D
14George Eddy2007F
15Ethan Perez2007D
17Clagget Munjoma2007D
18Landon Hickam2007M
20Mateo Gentile2007F
31Erick Lucas2007GK
51Rolando Placencia2007M
52Gino Sasso2007M
53Santiago Olmedo2007M
57Nicolas Arango Montoya2007GK
99Myles Ezidore2007D

FCD Youth 07 Premier Dallas Cup Roster

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 1011:30 amClovis Crossfire 07 EAMoneyGram 7
April 114 pmFC Dinastia 07 (Mex)Richland 5
April 132 pmOKC Energy FC 07 ECNLRichland 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.