FC Dallas, Toronto FC, and St. Louis City in 2024 Dallas Cup Super Group

Dallas Cup today announced that MLS academy sides FC Dallas, Toronto FC, and St. Louis CITY SC will compete at the 2024 Dallas Cup Super Group. The three MLS teams complete the 12-team Gordon Jago Super Group.

The 2024 Super Group features elite teams from eight countries and includes six former Super Group champions.

FC Dallas brings a rich history to the Dallas Cup, having secured eleven “Boot & Ball” trophies, including a memorable Super Group triumph in 2017 (featuring Paxton Pomykal and Jesus Ferreira) to become the first MLS side and 2nd US side to win the internationally prestigious bracket.

As Dallas Cup’s host club, more than 25 elite FC Dallas boys and girls teams will represent the club again at the 2024 edition of the tournament. FC Dallas families also take part by providing hundreds of volunteer hours throughout tournament week.

Toronto FC will make their fifth Super Group appearance since debuting in the elite bracket in 2013.

Making their debut at the Dallas Cup in 2024, St. Louis CITY SC enters the tournament with some momentum, following a strong showing in the United Premier Soccer League’s National Finals.

2024 U19 Gordon Jago Super Group Confirmed Entrants

FC Dallas (Dallas hosts) St Louis City (United States) Toronto FC (Canada) Tigres UANL (Mexico) CF Monterrey (Mexico) Club Santos Laguna (Mexico) Fulham FC (England) LD Alajuelense (Costa Rica) Botafogo (Brazil) São Paulo FC (Brazil) Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) FC Midtjylland (Denmark)

2024 Dallas Cup Dates

The 2024 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola (Boys U12-U19) will be played from March 24 through March 31 as the tournament celebrates an important milestone with its 45th anniversary. The boys’ tournament will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls Invitational (Girls U15-U19) which runs March 23 through March 29.