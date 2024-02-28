Tigres, Monterrey, and Santos Laguna confirmed for 2024 Dallas Cup Super Group

The 2024 Super Group just got a whole lot tougher today, as the Dallas Cup announced the participation of Liga MX sides Tigres UANL, CF Monterrey, and Club Santos Laguna in the U19 Gordon Jago Super Group for the 2024 Dallas Cup.

Tigres and CF Monterrey boast an impressive legacy in the Dallas Cup, collectively winning 32 “Boot & Ball” trophies across all age groups. With 16 Dallas Cup titles each, both Mexican sides hold the record for the most victories in the tournament’s history.

Tigres has won four Super Group titles, the most by an individual club including back-to-back Super Group titles in 2018 and 2019 with wins in the finals over Arsenal and Villarreal, respectively. The Liga MX side also won the elite bracket in 2011 and 2003.

Competing in the Super Group for the 22nd time since the elite bracket was formed in 1990, Monterrey is seeking the club’s first Super Group title. Since 2015, Rayados have advanced to the Super Group semifinals on five occasions, including trips to the championship match in 2015 and 2017.

Also returning to the Gordon Jago Super Group is Club Santos Laguna. Making their fourth Super Group appearance in 2024, the Mexican side last competed in this category in 2006.

Although yet to secure a Super Group title, Santos Laguna clinched the Super 17s division championship in 2015, led by notable talents like Uriel Antuna, Jorge Sanchez, and Gerardo Arteaga, all of whom represented Mexico in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

2024 U19 Gordon Jago Super Group Confirmed Entrants

Tigres UANL

CF Monterrey

Club Santos Laguna

Fulham FC

LD Alajuelense

Botafogo

São Paulo FC

Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Midtjylland

2024 Dallas Cup Dates

The 2024 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola (Boys U12-U19) will be played from March 24 through March 31 as the tournament celebrates an important milestone with its 45th anniversary. The boys’ tournament will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls Invitational (Girls U15-U19) which runs March 23 through March 29.