FC Dallas & Foro SC to take part in the 2024 US Open Cup

US Soccer today announced the revised format for the 2024 US Open Cup with 8 teams from MLS – including FC Dallas – and 11 teams from MLS Next Pro taking part. Local UPSL side Foro SC has qualified in the Open Division.

FC Dallas will enter the Cup in the Round of 32, scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, and Wednesday, May 8. Foro will begin play in Round One from March 19th to the 21st.

“Obviously, FC Dallas is excited and honored to compete in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a competition that honors my father’s legacy and contributions to our sport,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “This is more than a tournament; it’s a testament to the rich history of soccer in the United States.”

US Soccer says it will be making its largest-ever investment in the tournament in 2024. New commercial partners – including Marriott, Michelob Ultra, New York Life, and Nike – will help US Soccer prioritize financial incentives for participating teams and increased travel reimbursement.

MLS Clubs participating: FC Dallas, Atlanta United FC, Houston Dynamo FC, LAFC, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC, and Sporting Kansas City.

The Open Cup, which begins first-round play on Tuesday, March 19, will be the 109th edition of the competition, making it the longest-running soccer tournament in the United States.

The First Round of the 2024 U.S. Open Cup will consist of 32 games with 32 amateur clubs from the Open Division meeting 32 professional teams from Division III.

The Open Division representatives include 11 Qualifying Round winners, 11 USL League Two teams, eight NPSL teams, the USASA National Amateur Cup champion, and the UPSL Spring Champion.

Division III representatives include 12 USL League One teams, nine NISA teams, and 11 MLS Next Pro teams. The winners of the First Round will play each other in the Second Round of the tournament.

The winners of the Second Round will then be matched up against the 16 Division II professional teams from the USL Championship which will enter the competition in the Third Round.

The remaining eight USL Championship teams and eight MLS teams will enter in the Round of 32, along with the winners from the Third Round.

The MLS clubs participating in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, and their MLS Next Pro teams, were excluded from the selection process for the 2024 U.S. Open Cup.

“First and foremost, I want to extend my sincere gratitude to all our members for their invaluable input over the past couple of months— sharing with us of the reasons the U.S. Open Cup is so great, and what we can do to make it even better,” said U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson.

“After extensive discussions, we have put together a competitive format specific to the 2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, promising exciting matchups from the First Round and through the entire tournament,” Batson continued. “US Soccer values the tradition and importance of the U.S. Open Cup, and we will continue to have conversations with all our members to explore avenues for enhancing future editions of the tournament and how we all work together to grow soccer in every community in the country”.

2024 LAMAR HUNT U.S. OPEN CUP SCHEDULE

First Round Tuesday, March 19 – Thursday, March 21

Second Round Tuesday, April 2 – Wednesday, April 3

Third Round Tuesday, April 16 – Wednesday, April 17

Round of 32 Tuesday, May 7 – Wednesday, May 8

Round of 16 Tuesday, May 21 – Wednesday, May 22

Quarterfinal Tuesday, July 9 – Wednesday, July 10

Semifinal Tuesday, Aug. 27 – Wednesday, Aug. 28

Final Wednesday, Sept. 25

2024 US Open Cup participating teams from MLS and MLS Next Pro. (Courtesy MLS)