Dallas Cup sets opening day Cotton Bowl triple-header

Dallas Cup has unveiled the matchups for the marquee Opening Day event at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Commemorating the tournament’s 45th Anniversary. The 2024 Dallas Cup’s opening day event takes place on Sunday, March 24, with a triple-header of games around the opening ceremonies at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

The first match of the day takes place at 12:30 pm, featuring last year’s U19 girls finalist, Australian School Girls (AUS), squaring off against local side Solar ECNL-RL Adames (TX) in the U19 Dallas Cup Girls’ Invitational.

Up next are two U19 Gordon Jago Super Group matches. At 3:00 pm, three-time Super Group champions São Paulo FC (BRA) will face Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), who is celebrating their 20th anniversary of participation at the Dallas Cup in 2024. The evening wraps up with a primetime match at 6:30 pm as four-time Super Group champions Tigres UANL (MEX) clash with 1-time champions and Dallas Cup hosts FC Dallas (TX).

The annual “Welcome World” Opening Ceremonies and Parade of Nations presented by Dallas Sports Commission, featuring all 284 Dallas Cup teams, will start at 5:00 pm between the two Super Group games at Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Sunday, March 24 – Cotton Bowl Stadium Schedule

Time Matchup/Event Age Bracket 12:30 pm Australian School Girls vs. Solar ECNL-RL Adames U19 Girls 3 pm São Paulo FC vs. Eintracht Frankfurt U19 Super Group 5 pm “Welcome World” Opening Ceremonies & Parade of Nations 6:30 pm Tigres UANL vs. FC Dallas U19 Super Group

Ticket prices for the opening day triple-header range from $20 for adults to $10 for youths aged 13 and under, with complimentary admission for children aged 5 and under. Tickets are available now at www.dallascup.org.

The 2024 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola will feature more than 280 elite boys and girls teams hailing from across the globe.

Throughout the week, additional matches will be held free of charge at the Classic League Soccer Complex at Richland College, MoneyGram Soccer Park in Northwest Dallas, and Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco.

The Super Group semifinals and girls’ finals are slated for Friday, March 29 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, which will also host the championship matches of the U13-U19 boys age groups on Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31.

2024 U19 Gordon Jago Super Group Confirmed Entrants

FC Dallas (Dallas hosts) St Louis City (United States) Toronto FC (Canada) Tigres UANL (Mexico) CF Monterrey (Mexico) Club Santos Laguna (Mexico) Fulham FC (England) LD Alajuelense (Costa Rica) Botafogo (Brazil) São Paulo FC (Brazil) Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) FC Midtjylland (Denmark)

2024 Dallas Cup Dates

The 2024 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola (Boys U12-U19) will be played from March 24 through March 31 as the tournament celebrates an important milestone with its 45th anniversary. The boys’ tournament will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls Invitational (Girls U15-U19) which runs March 23 through March 29.