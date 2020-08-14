Andrés Ricaurte transfer confirmed by FC Dallas

FC Dallas confirmed on Friday the transfer of Andrés Ricaurte from Deportivo Independiente Medellín. The transfer was confirmed by DIM and the player himself three days ago.

𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐃𝐄𝐀𝐋



Welcome to Texas, Andrés Ricaurte. — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) August 14, 2020

Los Toros signed the Colombian midfielder on loan from DIM using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM). Ricaurte will occupy an international slot and will be added to the roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.

FCD has an option to exercise a permanent transfer on Ricaurte’s contract in December 2021 following the duration of the loan.

Ricaurte spent two years with DIM, playing 98 games with 12 goals and 23 assists. Ricaurte has also played for fellow Colombian sides Rionegro Águilas, CD Atlético Huila, and Leones FC.

While he’s often described as an attacking midfielder and wears the number 10 jersey, the video clips show a deep-lying playmaker or linking-8.

Full Name: Andrés Ricaurte Vélez

Pronunciation: ahn-dres ri-kaoor-te veh-lehz

Position: Attacking Midfielder

DOB: Oct. 3, 1991 (28)

Hometown: Medellín, Colombia

Birthplace: Medellín, Colombia

Height: 5-10

Weight: 154 lbs.

Nationality: Colombia