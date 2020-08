Since FC Dallas is back, 3rd Degree resident photog Matt Visinsky is back bringing us the pics from Wednesday night’s game.

Even in the loss there was some good action. We hope you enjoy the pictures.

FC Dallas huddles up for a pep talk prior to facing Nashville SC, August 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Thiago Santos turns away from an attacker against Nashville SC, August 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Franco Jara changes direction against Nashville SC, August 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Bryan Acosta attempts to close down Dax McCarty of Nashville SC, August 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Bressan passes out of the back against Nashville SC, August 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Franco Jara pulls the trigger on a long-range blast against Nashville SC, August 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Paxton Pomykal goes up for the trap against Nashville SC, August 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira leaps over a defender against Nashville SC, August 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Matt Hedges surveys the field against Nashville SC, August 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Tanner Tessmann lines up a rocket against Nashville SC, August 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Zdeněk Ondrášek gets fouled on the edge of the penalty box against Nashville SC, August 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Even more of Matt’s excellent pics can be found here.