FC Dallas and North Texas SC roster rankings: August 14, 2020

Well FC Dallas returned to play – allegedly – so we finally get the chance to rank both North Texas SC and the parent club while both are active.

We’re still in the stage of players making large strides and taking big drops as the two teams nail down their starters. And as always, it’s not a comparison of who is the better player but rather a power ranking of who is being talked up by us, other media, fans, and coaches, as well as who’s playing well or struggling.

Starting XI:

1 (+3) Matt Hedges

High: 1 | Low: 7 Still your best and most important player at the back. – Dan 2 (+1) Michael Barrios

High: 2 | Low: 3 He wasn’t great as an off-striker, but he will still Los Toros most dangerous attacker. – Buzz 3 (-1) Zdenek OndrasekHigh: 2 | Low:3 Seven consecutive home games with a goal was a great streak but a sub appearance after being injured wipes that clean. Time to see where Kobra and Jara really stand. – Dan 4 (-3) Thiago Santos

High: 1 | Low: 4 Fell back to earth a bit, 10 incomplete passes, 8 of which came in his own end. – Buzz 5 (-) Paxton Pomykal

High: 5 | Low: 5 Brought the game to life when he came on but can Paxton stay fit? Buzz gave him MoM in the Breakdown – Dan 6 (+1) Reggie Cannon

High: 4 | Low: 7 Played ok, which is enough to move him up with others dropping. Bids starting to come in for him, summer move lining up. – Buzz 7 (+1) Bryan Acosta

High: 7 | Low: 15 Got the start in the midfield where we’d speculated if he had fallen back. Whose idea was it to give him the free kick at the end?! – Dan 8 (+10) Franco Jara

High: 8 | Low: 18 Made his debut with a start. Not an earth-shaking performance and still not 90 minutes fit. – Buzz 9 (+1) Jimmy Maurer

High: 9 | Low: 21 Solid game spoiled by a deflected shot. – Dan 10 (-5) Jesus Ferreira

High: 10 | Low: 15 Got the start after Pomykal injury aggravation. Might not be in the XI this weekend though as he wasn’t good in the MF. – Buzz 11 (-) Reto Ziegler

High: 11 | Low: 13 It was a little surprising to see Ziegler taken off to switch formations. Is this a sign of a reduced role going forward or are we reading too much into it? – Dan

Reto Ziegler flexes. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

In The Mix:

12 (-6) Ryan Hollingshead

High: 6 | Low: 12 A poor game from Hollingshead who plays outside-in when the 3-5-2 requires a line running crosser of the ball. – Buzz 13 (+4) Ricardo Pepi

High: 9 | Low: 17 Pepi subbed in and started brightly with a move from the midfield that finished with an overhit cross for him. He seemed to fade out shortly after though. – Dan 14 (+2) Tanner Tessmann

High: 6 | Low: 16 Still getting minutes as a late-game attacking threat. – Buzz 15 (-3) Callum Montgomery

High: 12 | Low: 15 Starting, and performing best, in the defense for the undefeated number one side in USL Championship. – Dan 16 (-3) Fafa Picault

High: 8 | Low: 16 Benched with the change to a 3-5-2 but looked sharp late as a sub. Will he be back this weekend in a 4-3-3? – Buzz 17 (-8) Bressan

High: 9 | Low: 17 It wasn’t a great game for Bressan. He was targeted as the weak link by Nashville. I thought he was unlucky on the goal as he took a step expecting Accam do go on the outside. – Dan 18 (-4) Brandon Servania

High: 14 | Low: 18 He’s been dealing with an adductor issue. Is he getting healthy just in time to lose minutes to the new signing? – Buzz 19 (+1) Bryan Reynolds

High: 19 | Low: 20 A false-positive COVID test kept Reynolds out of training for a few days but thankfully he’s good and healthy! – Dan 20 (-) Andres Ricaurte

High: 20 | Low: 20 A new attacking mid… or is he a linking mid… anyway, he’s a mid. He’s gotta start somewhere on our list. Hype = playing time, probably. – Buzz

Francis Atuahene and Ema Twumasi, 2020. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Second Team:

21 (-1) Ema Twumasi

High: 20 | Low: 25 No game this week for Austin Bold – Dan 22 (-1) Johnny Nelson

High: 19 | Low: 22 With the Hollingshead poorer performance is this his chance to get a start? Probably not. – Buzz 23 (-1) Francis Atuahene

High: 18 | Low: 23 Still leading the scoring for San Diego Loyal but it seems he’s more of a bench player. – Dan 24 (-1) Kyle Zobeck

High: 23 | Low: 27 Steady, solid. Probably not going to get a start. – Buzz 25 (-1) Dante Sealy

High: 24 | Low: 28 One of many who could be on loan with NTX that were held back for FCD’s internal scrimmages in the build-up to the first Nashville game – Dan 26 (-1) Thomas Roberts

High: 25 | Low: 29 The only FCD player getting PT with NTX, we’d like to see him shine there more but at least he’s getting games. Time for a full-time loan, IMO. – Buzz 27 (-1) Nkosi Burgess

High: 26 | Low: 33 See Sealy – Dan 28 (-) Arturo Rodriguez

High: 22 | Low: 28 RSL Monarchs had a week off. Hopefully, he got healthy. RSLM listed him as a new face to watch in their game preview this week. – Buzz 29 (-) Santiago Mosquera

High: 24 | Low: 29 An unused sub as Fafa Picault and Paxton Pomykal both saw time on the left ahead of Mosquera. – Dan 30 (+1) Brecc Evans

High: 30 | Low: 36 Stepped right into the XI upon his recall to NTX, looked as strong as ever providing leadership and stability in the back. – Buzz 31 (+6) Edwin Cerrillo

High: 31 | Low: 37 Made the bench for FCD but he needs some kind of minutes right now. – Dan 32 (-) Ronaldo Damus

High: 32 | Low: 38 Continues to be the most dangerous attacking force for Los Toritos. – Buzz

Ronaldo Damus against Chattanooga Red Wolves (Photo: North Texas SC)

In Reserve:

33 (+1) David Rodriguez

High: 33 | Low: 39 Looks good in flashes for NTX but needs to take that next step. – Dan 34 (-7) Lamar Batista

High: 27 | Low: 47 Lost out on the starting spot on Evans’ return in favor of the club’s continued investment in Justin Che. Came on as a sub and shored things up. – Buzz 35 (+1) Alex Bruce

High: 30 | Low: 36 Just one shot and 11 passes. Bruce was largely isolated against Chattanooga. – Dan 36 (+2) Eddie Munjoma

High: 35 | Low: 38 Where is he? Why is he not playing with North Texas? – Buzz 37 (+3) Imanol Almaguer

High: 37 | Low: 44 Healthy and starting again. – Dan 38 (+3) Carlos Avilez

High: 34 | Low: 41 Reclaimed the starting spot. Does he keep it? – Buzz 39 (-4) Luis Zamudio

High: 37 | Low: 42 First time missing out on the start, is he a bench player or in a rotation? – Dan 40 (-7) Juan Manuel Alvarez

High: 26 | Low: 40 Got a knock at the last minutes that pulled him from the NTX XI. Hasn’t lived up to the preseason expectations. – Buzz 41 (-2) Derek Waldeck

High: 39 | Low: 41 Got some time at defensive midfield and looked better. Buzz keeps calling him Ted Eck 2.0 – Dan 42 (-) Gibran Rayo

High: 37 | Low: 42 Booked two minutes after coming on and sent off within half-hour. That’s not how you force your way into the team. – Dan 43 (-) Alisson

High: 40 | Low: 43 Meh. – Buzz 44 (-14) Pablo Aranguiz

High: 23 | Low: 44 Ricaurte is yet another nail in the coffin for Aranguiz. – Dan 45 (-) Philip Ponder

High: 43 | Low: 45 Back from injury, got a late-game sub appearance. But he’s way down the pecking order at CB. – Buzz 46 (-2) Pedrinho

High: 44 | Low: 46 So far his various names number higher than his contributions. – Dan 47 (-1) Oscar Romero

High: 45 | Low: 46 Healthy finally. He’s got a lot of climbing to do. – Buzz

Notes

Franco Jara took the biggest jump as he made his first start for FCD and rose 10 places.

We really expected Kobra to keep the start but a two week injury that we simply hadn’t heard about until the day before the game made a big difference. Unfortunately where we aren’t able to physically attend practices during the pandemic, it’s easier for the team to hide those.

Pablo Aranguiz takes a 14 place dive down the ranking. Once he was loaned out, he was never coming back. FC Dallas doesn’t use a pure 10, and he simply can/will not flex to any other role. He’s been tough to coach and really hasn’t impressed in any one game.

The only reason Aranguiz is still an FC Dallas player is that no-one in Chile can afford his fee and salary. The signing of Andres Ricaurte is just another sign that Aranguiz isn’t coming back.