13 DFW locals selected for US Soccer 2010 talent ID camp in late April

US Soccer is holding another talent ID camp for the 2010s, this one is on April 24th in Austin, Texas. 13 DFW locals have been called in, including 9 players from FC Dallas.
2010s Austin April ’24 ID Camp Roster
|Name
|Pos
|Club
|Notes
|Keegan Ahrens
|Houston Rangers
|Matthew Arana
|Houston Dynamo
|Patrick Arne
|CB
|FC Dallas
|Ryan Arsmendiz
|San Antonio FC
|Seif Awad
|M/D
|FC Dallas
|Xavier Brown
|Austin FC
|Maddox Choate
|Houston Dynamo
|Owen Cruz
|Aspire FC
|Landon Diaz
|Houston Rangers
|Ryan Diaz
|Austin FC
|Brogan Fitzimons
|Houston Dynamo
|Aiden Gallardo
|F
|FC Dallas
|Zeth Garcia
|Oklahoma Energy
|Clayton Glynn
|Austin FC
|Xavier Gomez
|9
|FC Dallas
|Mexico U15.
|Sammy Guevara
|6
|FC Dallas
|Mexico U15.
|Theo Hallie II
|W
|FC Dallas
|Justus Jones
|CM
|FC Dallas
|Marlon Martinez
|Albion Hurricanes
|Roberto Monarres
|Austin FC
|Alex Munoz
|Houston Dynamo
|“Papi” Njie
|F/W
|Avanti Soccer Academy
|Ex-FC Dallas
|Sebastio Nzita
|Houston Dynamo
|Andrew Park
|HTX
|Kaiden Pruitt
|Solar SC
|Dylan Reyes
|Houston Dynamo
|Marcelo Rossetti
|Houston Dynamo
|Eduardo Salas
|G
|FC Dallas
|“Tito”
|Alexander Salinas
|GFIA
|Alex Soria
|CM
|FC Dallas
|Knox Stover
|G
|Solar SC
|Braylon Walker
|Dallas Texans
There were previous ID camps for the 2010s in February and November.