13 DFW locals selected for US Soccer 2010 talent ID camp in late April

by Buzz Carrick

US Soccer is holding another talent ID camp for the 2010s, this one is on April 24th in Austin, Texas. 13 DFW locals have been called in, including 9 players from FC Dallas.

2010s Austin April ’24 ID Camp Roster

NamePosClubNotes
Keegan Ahrens Houston Rangers 
Matthew Arana Houston Dynamo 
Patrick ArneCBFC Dallas 
Ryan Arsmendiz San Antonio FC 
Seif Awad M/DFC Dallas 
Xavier Brown Austin FC 
Maddox Choate Houston Dynamo 
Owen Cruz Aspire FC 
Landon Diaz Houston Rangers 
Ryan Diaz Austin FC 
Brogan Fitzimons Houston Dynamo 
Aiden GallardoFFC Dallas 
Zeth Garcia Oklahoma Energy 
Clayton Glynn Austin FC 
Xavier Gomez9FC DallasMexico U15.
Sammy Guevara6FC DallasMexico U15.
Theo Hallie IIWFC Dallas 
Justus JonesCMFC Dallas 
Marlon Martinez Albion Hurricanes 
Roberto Monarres Austin FC 
Alex Munoz Houston Dynamo 
“Papi” Njie F/WAvanti Soccer AcademyEx-FC Dallas
Sebastio Nzita Houston Dynamo 
Andrew Park HTX 
Kaiden Pruitt Solar SC 
Dylan Reyes Houston Dynamo 
Marcelo Rossetti Houston Dynamo 
Eduardo SalasGFC Dallas“Tito”
Alexander Salinas GFIA 
Alex SoriaCMFC Dallas 
Knox StoverGSolar SC 
Braylon Walker Dallas Texans 

There were previous ID camps for the 2010s in February and November.

