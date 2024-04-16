Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders by Buzz CarrickApril 15, 2024April 15, 2024Leave a Comment on Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders FC Dallas held the Seattle Sounder to a rather boring draw this weekend. Thankfully Matt Visinsky’s picture turned out better than the game. You can find more of Matt’s pics from this game here. He’s also on Instagram. FRISCO, TX – APRIL 13: Eugene Ansah has his eye on the prize during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders FC on April 13, 2024, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire) FRISCO, TX – APRIL 13: Petar Musa fights for the ball during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders FC on April 13, 2024, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire) FRISCO, TX – APRIL 13: Logan Farrington cuts inside during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders FC on April 13, 2024, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire) FRISCO, TX – APRIL 13: Sebastian Lletget dribbles during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders FC on April 13, 2024, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire) FRISCO, TX – APRIL 13: Petar Musa fires a shot during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders FC on April 13, 2024, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire) FRISCO, TX – APRIL 13: Patrickson Delgado cuts through midfield during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders FC on April 13, 2024, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire) FRISCO, TX – APRIL 13: Maarten Paes takes a goalkick during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders FC on April 13, 2024, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire) FRISCO, TX – APRIL 13: Petar Musa shoots on goal during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders FC on April 13, 2024, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire) FRISCO, TX – APRIL 13: Omar Gonzalez heads clear during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders FC on April 13, 2024, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire) FRISCO, TX – APRIL 13: Sebas Ibeagha looks for an outlet during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders FC on April 13, 2024, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire) FRISCO, TX – APRIL 13: Sam Junqua surveys the field during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders FC on April 13, 2024, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire) Like this:Like Loading...