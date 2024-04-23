FC Dallas U16 midfielder Ougir Vega (listed below as Ougir Velazquez) and U15 striker Diego Echevarria have been named to the Puerto Rito U16 team for the UNCAF Tournament that will run from the 17th to the 25th of May in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Vega only recently joined FC Dallas from Dallas Hornets. Echevarrioa has been with FCD for a few seasons, first arriving in 2021-22 from FC Force.

Puerto Rico is scheduled to play Panama on May 17th, Honduras on May 19th, and Nicaragua on May 21st in the UNCAF Tournament.

Vega and Echevarria named to Puerto Rico U16s for UNCAF Tournament. (Courtesy Puerto Rico Fed)

Diego “Echy” Echevarria (left) with his 2021-22 U13 Coach Adam Wells. (Courtesy Diego Echevarria)