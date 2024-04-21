FC Dallas contract lengths as of April 2024

Here is a visual representation of the contract length beyond this season for every current FC Dallas contracted player as of April 2024.

FC Dallas Contract Lengths

Logan Farrington, if he signed a standard deal, is under contract through 2026 with two options but that is not verified.

Isaiah Parker is also unverified, but using historical information he should have two options after the 2024 season.

North Texas SC Contract Lengths

Hybrid deals are only announced as one-year NTX contracts until the Homegrown part kicks in. Their actual contracts should be much longer than represented here.