14 DFW locals named to April ID camp for 2009s

US Soccer continues its series of ID camps with an April day for the 2009s in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, April 24th (today).
8 players from FC Dallas, 2 from Solar SC, and 1 each from Dallas Hornets, DKSC, Avanti SA, and BVB IA have been called in.
April 2024 ID Camp 2009s Austin Roster
|Name
|Pos
|Club
|Christian Ayala
|Austin FC
|Jonathan Ayala
|Austin FC
|Daniel Barrett
|Houston Dynamo FC
|Lukas Bruegmann
|Houston Dynamo FC
|Luke Chamberlain
|Austin FC
|Steel Cook
|AM
|FC Dallas
|Tristian Cottle
|Total Football Club
|Pedro Dias
|FC Dallas
|Mattheo Dimareli
|Houston Dynamo FC
|Jordyn Eason
|9
|FC Dallas
|Alex Falcon
|G
|Dallas Hornets
|Myles Gardner
|Houston Dynamo FC
|Trey Glosson
|F
|Solar SC
|Jett Harrison
|DKSC
|Lucas Hernandez
|Solar SC
|Matthew Hinds
|Houston Dynamo FC
|Adrian Jimenez
|Avanti Soccer Academy
|Bruno Montemayor
|Aspire FC
|Ahmad Odom
|CB
|FC Dallas
|Carlos Pacheco
|F
|Oklahoma Energy FC
|Alfredo Plascencia
|San Antonio FC
|Saul Rios
|G
|FC Dallas
|Jorge Rivera III
|Austin FC
|Eamon Schorzman
|Houston Dynamo FC
|Samuel Sedeh
|W
|BVB International Academy Texas
|Lucca Talos
|San Antonio FC
|Liam Vejrostek
|LB
|FC Dallas
|Kyle Velazquez
|8
|FC Dallas
|Landry Walker
|San Antonio FC
|Zach White
|Houston Dynamo FC
|Daniel Wright
|Austin FC
|Christian Wygant
|6/CB
|FC Dallas
Talent ID Manager: Chris Kranjc
Talent ID Scouts
Arturo Alvarez
Rafa Brazo
Jose Burciaga