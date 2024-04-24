Categories FCD Academy, US National Teams, Youth and Academy

14 DFW locals named to April ID camp for 2009s

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on 14 DFW locals named to April ID camp for 2009s

US Soccer continues its series of ID camps with an April day for the 2009s in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, April 24th (today).

8 players from FC Dallas, 2 from Solar SC, and 1 each from Dallas Hornets, DKSC, Avanti SA, and BVB IA have been called in.

April 2024 ID Camp 2009s Austin Roster

NamePosClub
Christian AyalaAustin FC
Jonathan AyalaAustin FC
Daniel BarrettHouston Dynamo FC
Lukas BruegmannHouston Dynamo FC
Luke ChamberlainAustin FC
Steel CookAMFC Dallas
Tristian CottleTotal Football Club
Pedro DiasFC Dallas
Mattheo DimareliHouston Dynamo FC
Jordyn Eason9FC Dallas
Alex FalconGDallas Hornets
Myles GardnerHouston Dynamo FC
Trey GlossonFSolar SC
Jett HarrisonDKSC
Lucas HernandezSolar SC
Matthew HindsHouston Dynamo FC
Adrian JimenezAvanti Soccer Academy
Bruno MontemayorAspire FC
Ahmad OdomCBFC Dallas
Carlos PachecoFOklahoma Energy FC
Alfredo PlascenciaSan Antonio FC
Saul RiosGFC Dallas
Jorge Rivera IIIAustin FC
Eamon SchorzmanHouston Dynamo FC
Samuel SedehWBVB International Academy Texas
Lucca TalosSan Antonio FC
Liam VejrostekLBFC Dallas
Kyle Velazquez8FC Dallas
Landry WalkerSan Antonio FC
Zach WhiteHouston Dynamo FC
Daniel WrightAustin FC
Christian Wygant6/CBFC Dallas

Talent ID Manager: Chris Kranjc

Talent ID Scouts
Arturo Alvarez
Rafa Brazo
Jose Burciaga

