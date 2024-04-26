Five local players called up to US U-17 camp

Five DFW talents – three from FC Dallas and two Solar SC – have been named to Katie Schoepfer’s 24-player domestic training camp in Kansas City.

The camp is the first since the U-17 WYNT since the Concacaf Championship success that qualified the US for October’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

FC Dallas goalkeeper Liv Geller rejoins the side after missing out on the Concacaf roster. Geller participated in preseason with the Houston Dash, and will join TCU in August as a freshman.

Defenders Trinity Armstrong, Kiara Gilmore (both FCD), and Jordyn Hardeman (Solar SC) return from the January tournament, as well as Solar midfielder Ainsley McCammon.

Armstrong started four of the five games in the Concacaf tournament before taking part in Racing Louisville’s preseason in Colombia. Armstrong has a verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina.

Gilmore is co-captain of the FC Dallas 07G ECNL side that last month defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 8-0 to win the Dallas Cup. Also featuring four times including the final, Gilmore is a commit for the University of Nebraska.

Solar’s Jordyn Hardeman hopes to follow in the footsteps of two local Hoos in NWSL, Taryn Torres and Diana Ordonez. The reigning player of the year for the ECNL U-16 age group scored in the US U-17 WYNT’s 13-0 demolition of Panama, and featured in every game.

TOLUCA, STATE OF MEXICO February 11th: AINSLEY MCCAMMON of United States, during the match between Mexico and Estados Unidos of the Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship, held at the FMF field 1 stadium, in Toluca, Mexico (PHOTO BY DIEGO STRAFFON/STRAFFON IMAGES/MANDATORY CREDIT/EDITORIAL USE/NO SALE/NO ARCHIVE)

McCammon captained the Concacaf Championship winning side, recording more minutes than any other American player. The Solar midfielder has verbally committed to link up with Hardeman at Virginia, but may skip straight to the pros after signing an endorsement deal with Nike under representation by Wasserman.

One local player missing out on the camp will be Kennedy Fuller. The former Solar FC midfielder won the golden ball at the Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship, scoring eight times. Fuller has featured in four of Angel City FC’s five NWSL games since signing as a U-18 and will remain with her club.

The players will join camp from April 30-May 5 at the Compass Minerals National Performance Center in Kansas City.

US U-17 WYNT Domestic Training Camp – Kansas City, Kansas

Goalkeepers (3): Wicki Dunlap (North Carolina Courage; Raleigh, N.C.), Olivia Geller (FC Dallas; Southlake, Texas) , Carson Proctor (FC Prime; Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.)

Defenders (9): Trinity Armstrong (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas) , Anna Babcock (Crossfire Premier SC; Sedro-Woolley, Wash.), Lexi Coughlin (Legends FC; Corona, Calif.), Kiara Gilmore (FC Dallas; Allen, Texas) , Jordyn Hardeman (Solar SC; Midlothian, Texas), Daya King (Legends FC; Moreno Valley, Calif.), Katie Scott (Internationals SC; Fairview, Penn.), Alexis Smith (Ohio Premier SC; Dublin, Ohio), Jocelyn Travers (FC Bay Area Surf; Santa Cruz, Calif.)

Midfielders (7): Sofia Atehortua (IMG Academy; Trumbull, Conn.), Riley Cross (PDA; Chatham, N.J.), Ainsley McCammon (Solar SC; Bedford, Texas) , Y-Lan Nguyen (VDA; Fairfax, Va.), Karina Peat (Wilmington Hammerheads Youth FC; Wilmington, N.C.), Kennedy Ring (World Class FC; East Greenbush, N.Y.), Lena Tusche (PDA; Montville, N.J.)

Forwards (5): Ryder Ajeto (Pateadores SC; Henderson, Nev.), Carrie Helfrich (Virginia Union FC; McLean, Va.), Jaida McGrew (Charlotte SA; Charlotte, N.C.), Leena Powell (Tudela FC; Culver City, Calif.), Mya Townes (TSJ FC Virginia; Aldie, Va.)