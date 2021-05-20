Vargas and Acosta called into national teams

In addition to Justin Che and Bryan Reynolds, FC Dallas’ Freddy Vargas and Bryan Acosta have also been called into their respective national teams. Acosta and Vargas will depart following the Colorado Rapids match on May 29, 2021.

Vargas earns his first call up to Venezuela ahead of the CONMEBOL Copá America Argentina-Colombia 2021. Venezuela will play World Cup Qualifiers Group Stage matches against Bolivia on June 3 at 3 PM CT and Uruguay on June 8 at 5:30 PM CT.



Acosta has 44 appearances for Honduras, last appearing in international friendlies against Belarus and Greece on March 24 and 28, respectively. Honduras will face the United States on June 3 in the first semifinals matchup of the Concacaf Nations League Finals at 6:30 PM CT.

International Matches Schedule

Date Match Location Time (CT) Sun., May 30 USA at Switzerland Kybunpark (St. Gallen, Switzerland) 1:00 PM Thurs., June 3 Venezuela at Bolivia Estadio Hernando Siles (La Paz, Bolivia) 3:00 PM Thurs., June 3 Honduras vs. USA Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado) 6:30 PM Tues., June 8 Venezuela vs. Uruguay Estadio Olímpico (Caracas, Venezuela) 5:30 PM